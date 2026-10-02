Texas Tech QB Thomas Castellanos Among NCAA Athletes Ruled Ineligible

A summer of NCAA football and basketball players gaining a fifth year of eligibility has given way to a fall of seeing those decisions reversed.

On Friday, court rulings in Ohio and Kentucky left multiple players without eligibility for the 2026-27 season — at least for now.

One player reportedly impacted by the outcome in Kentucky is Texas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos. The 12th-ranked Red Raiders ruled Castellanos out for Saturday's game against Colorado (7:30 p.m. ET on FOX).

Castellanos had been serving as the backup to starting quarterback Will Hammond throughout Texas Tech's 4-0 start to the season. He transferred to Lubbock, Texas, from Florida State after receiving a temporary restraining order on July 31st. The Red Raiders acquired Castellanos after the NCAA ruled former quarterback Brendan Sorsby ineligible for the 2026 season following a gambling scandal.

Texas Tech is trying to return to the College Football Playoff, and defend its Big 12 title.

Several college basketball programs were also impacted by Friday's court rulings. A ruling in Ohio deemed Cincinnati's MJ Collins ineligible, while the ruling in Kentucky deemed Mark Mitchell (Missouri), Seth Trimble (Louisville) and Skyy Clark (LSU) ineligible, among others.

Mark Mitchell averaged 18.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in his senior season at Missouri. (Photo by Jason Clark/Getty Images)

Collins followed coach Jerrod Calhoun from Utah State to Cincinnati after finishing fourth among all Mountain West players in scoring last season (17.5 points per game). Mitchell returned to Missouri, Trimble transferred to Louisville after four seasons at ACC rival North Carolina and Clark was hoping to play at a fourth school in five seasons.

It's important to note, each of these decisions remains temporary.