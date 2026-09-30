Penn State vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 5

Northwestern will host Penn State on Friday in a Week 5 college football matchup on FOX.

Penn State led Wisconsin 17-0 and held a 10-point advantage late in the fourth quarter, putting the Nittany Lions minutes away from a 4-0 start under Matt Campbell. Instead, the Badgers scored 14 unanswered points to pull off a dramatic 24-20 win.

It was a brutal home loss for Penn State. Quarterback Rocco Becht completed just 12 of 29 passes for 114 yards, while the defense surrendered several big plays down the stretch.

Meanwhile, Northwestern gave defending national champion Indiana a scare last Friday night. The Wildcats cut the deficit to two points in the fourth quarter before the Hoosiers scored late to seal the win.

Now, Northwestern prepares for a monumental moment: Friday’s matchup will mark its first game at the new $875 million Ryan Field.

Can the Wildcats celebrate their stadium debut with a win, or will Penn State avoid a second straight loss?

Let’s take a look at the odds for Northwestern vs. Penn State at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 2.

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Penn State @ Northwestern Odds

Moneyline

Penn State : -137 (bet $10 to win $10.56 total)

Northwestern: +114 (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Spread

Penn State -2.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Northwestern +2.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

Over 45.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 45.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Penn State @ Northwestern Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Penn State boasts one of the nation’s top defenses, allowing 11.5 points per game (eighth in FBS, third in the Big Ten), 239.5 total yards per game (ninth in FBS, fourth in the Big Ten) and 126.3 passing yards per game (fourth in FBS). Meanwhile, Northwestern held Colorado to seven points and kept Indiana’s explosive offense in check last week.

This has the makings of a classic, low-scoring Big Ten matchup. Take the under.

The Pick: Under 45.5

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Penn State