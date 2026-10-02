College Football
Ole Miss Set To Drop Nike For New 7-Year Deal With Adidas
College Football

Ole Miss Set To Drop Nike For New 7-Year Deal With Adidas

Updated Oct. 2, 2026 5:03 p.m. ET
Ben Portnoy
Ben Portnoy
College Sports Writer

Ole Miss is slated to unveil a new seven-year deal with Adidas that will begin on July 1, 2027, and run through 2034, sources familiar with the negotiations told me.

The school, which had been a Nike school since 1999, is finalizing exact valuations on the agreement, though it is expected to rival or exceed the $20-plus million annual deal Miami received from Nike in recent weeks, sources said.

Ole Miss' agreement with Adidas is also expected to include a slew of significant commitments around NIL for Rebels athletes, while sources told me the valuation of those commitments is expected to be "10 times larger" than what had previously been committed by Nike.

 Ole Miss is slated to unveil a new seven-year deal with Adidas that will begin on July 1, 2027. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

As the deal reaches its final stages, sources familiar with the talks noted the school and Adidas have begun collaborative discussions around branding, colors and future uniform design. Adidas is also expected to contribute to the renovation of campus bookstores and invest in to-be-determined premium fan experiences on campus.

Adidas has been as aggressive as any apparel provider in the college space in recent years, including taking major swings in the NIL space. 

While the company did lose Miami in recent weeks, Adidas added Tennessee and Penn State over the last 12 months, complementing a stable of Power Four schools that also includes Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Texas Tech and Texas A&M, among others.

share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College Football Week 5 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ohio State-Iowa And More

College Football Week 5 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ohio State-Iowa And More

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: What October 2026 Will Reveal About MLB, The NFL And College Football

    What October 2026 Will Reveal About MLB, The NFL And College Football

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: How Northwestern's New $900 Million Stadium Offers A 'Magical' European Soccer Vibe

    How Northwestern's New $900 Million Stadium Offers A 'Magical' European Soccer Vibe

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 5 Betting Report: Gators Become Newest Public Darling

    College Football Week 5 Betting Report: Gators Become Newest Public Darling

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: How Dylan Raiola Prepared For A Moment He Didn’t Know Was Coming

    How Dylan Raiola Prepared For A Moment He Didn’t Know Was Coming

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 5 Odds, 5 Sleeper Games To Watch

    College Football Week 5 Odds, 5 Sleeper Games To Watch

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: UCLA Football Reminds Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Of Indiana's National Title Team

    UCLA Football Reminds Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Of Indiana's National Title Team

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Heisman Rankings: Kamario Taylor, Jeremiah Smith Top Robert Griffin III's List

    Heisman Rankings: Kamario Taylor, Jeremiah Smith Top Robert Griffin III's List

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Same Faces, New Places: How College Football's Transfer QBs Are Making An Impact

    Same Faces, New Places: How College Football's Transfer QBs Are Making An Impact

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Behind the Scenes: Dan Lanning’s Speech, Oregon’s Response And A Viral USC Radio Call

    Behind the Scenes: Dan Lanning’s Speech, Oregon’s Response And A Viral USC Radio Call

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: What October 2026 Will Reveal About MLB, The NFL And College Football
What October 2026 Will Reveal About MLB, The NFL And College Football
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: How Northwestern's New $900 Million Stadium Offers A 'Magical' European Soccer Vibe
How Northwestern's New $900 Million Stadium Offers A 'Magical' European Soccer Vibe
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 5 Betting Report: Gators Become Newest Public Darling
College Football Week 5 Betting Report: Gators Become Newest Public Darling
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cowboys vs. Texans on FOX One Watch Cowboys vs. TexansWatch Packers vs. Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Packers vs. BuccaneersWatch Rams vs. Eagles on FOX One Watch Rams vs. EaglesWatch Jets vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Jets vs. BearsWatch Dolphins vs. Vikings on FOX One Watch Dolphins vs. Vikings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes