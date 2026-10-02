Ole Miss Set To Drop Nike For New 7-Year Deal With Adidas

Ole Miss is slated to unveil a new seven-year deal with Adidas that will begin on July 1, 2027, and run through 2034, sources familiar with the negotiations told me.

The school, which had been a Nike school since 1999, is finalizing exact valuations on the agreement, though it is expected to rival or exceed the $20-plus million annual deal Miami received from Nike in recent weeks, sources said.

Ole Miss' agreement with Adidas is also expected to include a slew of significant commitments around NIL for Rebels athletes, while sources told me the valuation of those commitments is expected to be "10 times larger" than what had previously been committed by Nike.

Ole Miss is slated to unveil a new seven-year deal with Adidas that will begin on July 1, 2027. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

As the deal reaches its final stages, sources familiar with the talks noted the school and Adidas have begun collaborative discussions around branding, colors and future uniform design. Adidas is also expected to contribute to the renovation of campus bookstores and invest in to-be-determined premium fan experiences on campus.

Adidas has been as aggressive as any apparel provider in the college space in recent years, including taking major swings in the NIL space.

While the company did lose Miami in recent weeks, Adidas added Tennessee and Penn State over the last 12 months, complementing a stable of Power Four schools that also includes Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Texas Tech and Texas A&M, among others.