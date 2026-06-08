College Football
Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby Eligible To Play After Getting Injunction Vs. NCAA
College Football

Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby Eligible To Play After Getting Injunction Vs. NCAA

Updated Jun. 8, 2026 11:48 a.m. ET

Brendan Sorsby has been granted a temporary injunction against the NCAA that could clear the way for him to play for Texas Tech this fall, even after the transfer quarterback was declared ineligible for wagering on college sports. Some of the bets were made on his own team while at Indiana.

The ruling Monday by Judge Ken Curry immediately prevents the NCAA from being able to block Sorsby's eligibility for what will be his final college season.

Sorsby will still miss the first two games, which was a penalty that had been proposed by his attorneys.

Curry's ruling came a week after a two-hour hearing in the 99th District Court in Lubbock County, where Texas Tech is located.

The NCAA can appeal to a higher court in Texas, though there was no immediate word on if or when that would happen, or the possible timeline for a different ruling. Texas Tech is nearly three months from its season opener Sept. 5 at home against Abilene Christian.

In a statement, the NCAA said it strongly disagrees with the court's ruling and "is deeply concerned about the damaging, far-reaching and broadly destabilizing ramifications of this outcome — which undermines and corrupts the integrity of sports."

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

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