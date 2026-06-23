NFL Informs QB Brendan Sorsby It Will Not Hold A Supplemental Draft This Year

The biggest storyline of the offseason just had another wrinkle thrown its way.

The NFL informed former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby on Tuesday that it will not hold a supplement draft this year, instead encouraging him to focus on preparing for possible entry into the league through next year's NFL Draft.

Sorsby, who transferred from Cincinnati to Texas Tech this past offseason, applied for the supplemental draft after a legal battle with the NCAA, which had declared him ineligible for making thousands of bets on sporting events worth at least $90,000 during his college career. Those included at least 40 bets on Indiana while he was a freshman there in 2022, though none of the games in which he played for the Hoosiers that season.

After spending a month in a residential treatment program, Sorsby sued the NCAA and gained a court-ordered reinstatement that prompted nationwide backlash toward Texas Tech. The controversy led Sorsby to enter this special draft session that has not been used to select a player since 2019.

However, since Sorsby was the only player who opted for the supplemental draft – three days before the deadline – the NFL sent a letter to Sorsby regarding their decision to opt out of the draft.

"The League has not conducted such a draft for several years and, prior to your submission, the League had no plans to do so this year, as no other player has sought entry," NFL attorney Lawrence P. Ferazani Jr. said in his letter. "Your Petition — filed three business days before the deadline, without any supporting information or documentation, and only after abandoning your recent litigation efforts to avoid NCAA sanctions — does not provide a basis for the League to alter those plans. The issues presented by your Petition are too significant, and too closely tied to the League’s core integrity interests, to permit meaningful review within the timeline presented."

With the supplemental draft off the table, Sorsby will not play in the NFL in 2026. His next avenue into the NFL will be the 2027 draft, which will take place in April.

Despite no chance for an NFL bid this fall, Sorsby could receive an opportunity to play in the UFL or Canadian Football League. He is currently ineligible to play collegiately under NCAA rules.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.