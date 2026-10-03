College Football
Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Gives Positive Dante Moore Injury Update
College Football

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Gives Positive Dante Moore Injury Update

Updated Oct. 3, 2026 1:06 p.m. ET

Dante Moore appears to be on the right track.

The Oregon quarterback, who suffered a concussion in last week’s win over USC, is recovering and appears to be trending in the right direction, according to head coach Dan Lanning.

Lanning provided an update on Moore’s health Saturday on "Big Noon Kickoff," saying the senior quarterback "is going to be OK" while emphasizing that Oregon will take an abundance of caution with his recovery.

"It's looking like he's going to be OK," Lanning said about Moore. "I'm grateful that God has his hand over him and in recovery mode right now. We'll just continue to proceed with an abundance of caution to make sure that he's ready to go whenever he's able to step back out there for us."

With 10:05 remaining in the second quarter of Oregon's 41-27 win over USC last Saturday, Moore attempted to slide but was struck in the head by linebacker Desman Stephens II. Following the hit, the two sides had to be separated, with Lanning incensed at the hit. Stephens was suspended by USC for its Week 5 home tilt against Washington.

Dylan Raiola, who started at quarterback for Nebraska from 2024-25, stepped in for Moore and was sensational. He completed 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions, posting a 199.5 passer rating in the Ducks' win over USC. The week before, Raiola completed all 11 of his passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns against Portland State.

"I'm just so proud of him," Lanning said of Raiola. "You talk about owning a role and not waiting for your opportunity but preparing for your opportunity, and Dylan's a guy that prepared for his opportunity."

Oregon improved to 3-1 after its Week 4 win over USC, moving up to No. 15 in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Ducks began the season ranked No. 2, but fell to No. 6 after squeaking out a home win over Boise State before dropping to No. 21 following an upset loss at Oklahoma State.

The Ducks have a bye in Week 5, followed by a ranked matchup at home against No. 23-ranked UCLA on Oct. 10.

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