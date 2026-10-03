Minnesota Stuns Michigan, Secures Little Brown Jug For First Time Since 2014

What a day to be a Minnesota Golden Gopher.

The Little Brown Jug is coming back to Minneapolis. P.J. Fleck just beat Michigan for the first time as Minnesota's head coach. And as Mr. Brightside blared through Huntington Bank Stadium, fans stormed the field, celebrating a win that had been nearly five decades in the making.

Oh, and they did it by knocking off the Wolverines, 20-14.

Michigan entered Saturday's Big Ten showdown as a 5.5-point favorite, looking to bounce back from a last-second loss to Iowa the previous weekend.

Instead, the Wolverines were thoroughly outplayed.

Minnesota's defense controlled the game from the opening kickoff, holding Michigan to just 188 yards of total offense and making life miserable for sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood. The former No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class finished 10-of-21 passing for 101 yards and threw interceptions on back-to-back possessions in the second half.

Minnesota's defense was the story of the game as the Gophers defense applied constant pressure throughout, refusing to let Michigan find any rhythm.

"They tackled really well, they got after it," Fleck told FOX Sports' Jenny Taft after the game. "We trusted the defense to finish the game."

The victory marked Fleck's first win over Michigan since taking over at Minnesota in 2017. It was also Minnesota's first at home against Michigan since 1977, ending a drought that had stretched nearly 50 years.

And now the Little Brown Jug is staying put in Minneapolis.

"They never stopped believing in anything," Fleck said of his team following the game. "This team is resilient and there is pandemonium in Minneapolis."

There certainly was.

As the celebration unfolded inside Huntington Bank Stadium and music rang out over the loudspeakers, Fleck was soaking it all in.

"Besides my marriage and my kids being born, this might be the best day of my life," he said.

Hard to blame him.