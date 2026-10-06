Arch Manning vs. John Mateer: Inside The Red River Rivalry QB Battle

There’s nothing like a college football rivalry game. Legacies are made, bragging rights are claimed and memories are created. The experience for all involved is unique, and it’s one of the reasons college football is the greatest sport on the planet.

This week’s Red River Rivalry is no different. No. 1 Texas will take on an Oklahoma team still searching for answers on offense, setting the stage for a fascinating quarterback matchup.

On one side is Texas QB Arch Manning, an early-season Heisman contender, carrying the weight of the Manning name and leading the No. 1-ranked team in the nation. On the other side is John Mateer, a signal-caller trying to find his footing and help get Oklahoma’s season back on track. But here’s the interesting part: Take a closer look at the numbers between Manning and Mateer, and maybe they aren’t so far apart?

I'm going to dive into this matchup between quarterbacks and explain what Oklahoma can do to get Mateer back on track, as well as how Manning can better utilize a redone cheat code he has on his side.

Red River Rivalry: Manning vs. Mateer

Manning is the field general leading an undefeated Texas team, and whether you believe quarterback wins should count as a "stat" or not, an unbeaten record tends to give a QB the benefit of the doubt. But here’s where the comparison gets interesting: Mateer has statistically played better in Oklahoma’s biggest games at Michigan and Georgia than Manning has in Texas’ marquee matchups against Ohio State and Tennessee this season.

That doesn’t tell the whole story, though. Manning’s numbers have been hurt by some costly drops from his receivers. Texas has had seven passes dropped this season, nearly twice as many as Oklahoma, and a couple of those misses have had a significant impact. Junior wide receiver Ryan Wingo leads Texas with three drops and should have had an easy touchdown against Ohio State after getting wide open down the field. In that same game, transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman also found himself wide open, only for what should have been a spectacular diving catch to somehow turn into a circus interception for the Buckeyes.

When a quarterback puts the ball in the right spot and his guys make the play, it builds trust and rhythm. Those two plays alone could have dramatically changed not only the game itself, but perhaps the way we’re talking about Manning’s season through five weeks.

While Manning has been impacted by costly drops from his pass-catchers, Mateer has struggled to anticipate throws and find a consistent rhythm with his wide receivers. In fact, on Mateer’s longest touchdown pass of the season — a 53-yard strike to senior wideout Isaiah Sategna III in Oklahoma’s 14-6 win over New Mexico — the quarterback admitted he didn’t even realize Sategna was wide open until he heard the crowd react to how wide open he was.

Yes, statistically, Manning and Mateer appear to be relatively close. But how they’ve gotten there tells a much different story — and it’s a story Oklahoma will have to hope it has figured out over the course of the bye week if the Sooners want to take home the "Golden Hat."

Mateer Needs More Answers

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer has thrown for 883 yards and eight touchdowns this season. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

What’s most concerning is that this is Year 4 for Mateer in Ben Arbuckle’s offense. At this point, Mateer should be able to run this offense blindfolded. The fact that he’s struggling to play from the pocket and anticipate throws is an issue, but it’s not all on Mateer.

Bottom line: Arbuckle has to devise a better plan to help his wide receivers create separation. According to PFF, Oklahoma has the fewest targets with separation in the SEC, and that shows up on film. Incorporate more bunches, stacks and pre-snap shifts and motion to help create leverage for the intended targets. Give Mateer a pre-snap coverage indicator by displacing a running back or tight end outside the formation. That simple adjustment forces the defense to show its hand: Is it playing man or zone?

Getting that answer in the passing game is half the battle. If it’s man, you typically have the matchup you’re looking for or a concept designed to create an opening for a receiver. If it’s zone, you know the progression you’re reading and which routes should be available based on the leverage of the defenders.

Those coverage indicators can make a quarterback more confident and decisive after the snap. And for Mateer, that might be exactly what Oklahoma needs.

Manning Can Lean on Coleman

Texas quarterback Arch Manning has thrown for 862 yards and seven touchdowns this season. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Manning’s biggest advantage in the red zone might be the size of Coleman on the outside. Coleman’s 6-foot-3 frame has made him a big-time red-zone target for Manning this season, with three of his four receiving touchdowns coming inside the 20-yard line. It’s easy to see why. Coleman has tremendous length and the ability to stop, adjust and high-point the football at a moment’s notice. For a quarterback, that’s a huge advantage because you don’t necessarily have to be perfect with your ball placement. You just have to give your guy a chance.

I had the pleasure of playing with two big-bodied wide receivers at Notre Dame in Maurice Stovall and Jeff Samardzija. The goal was simple: Once you got into the red zone, find a way to isolate one of them and give him a catchable ball so he could use his size and adjust to it. It didn’t always have to be pretty, but it did have to be catchable. Their size advantage typically led to one of three outcomes: a touchdown, defensive pass interference or, at worst, an incompletion.

That’s the predicament a player like Coleman creates for a defense. Do you bracket him and try to eliminate him? Or do you leave him one-on-one, knowing you also have to account for the run game and the possibility of Manning pulling the ball down and running? Pick your poison.

One matchup I’ll be watching closely is Oklahoma cornerback Eli Bowen against Coleman. Bowen is listed at 5-foot-9, giving Coleman a significant size advantage on the perimeter. Don’t be surprised if Texas looks for that matchup when it gets into the red zone this weekend.

One Name To Know …

Kenny Minchey, Kentucky

Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey has thrown 11 touchdowns and just one interception this season. (Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images)

If you listen closely, you can hear the whispers about a QB playing down in the Bluegrass State. Kentucky is best known for its horse racing, bourbon and college basketball. But there’s a new signal-caller turning heads.

Kenny Minchey began his collegiate career at Notre Dame, where patience became a prerequisite. He redshirted, then watched two transfer quarterbacks leapfrog him and become QB1. His chance to compete for the starting job finally came ahead of the 2025 season, when he battled CJ Carr for the position. Minchey ultimately lost that competition and settled into a backup role, finishing the season with 26 pass attempts, completing 20 of them, before deciding it was time to find his next opportunity.

The transfer portal window opened Jan. 4, and Minchey immediately committed to Nebraska, only to flip his commitment 24 hours later following a phone call with new Kentucky head coach Will Stein. Former Kentucky starting quarterback Cutter Boley had entered the transfer portal, creating a clear path for Minchey to become QB1. Stein and Minchey haven’t looked back since.

The Wildcats are 4-1, with big road wins over Texas A&M and South Carolina, including a dramatic overtime finish against the Gamecocks. Minchey has quickly established himself as one of the SEC’s top quarterbacks, throwing for 11 touchdowns with just one interception this season.

Kentucky received the most AP votes of any team outside this week’s Top 25, but voters still appear hesitant to fully buy in. That hesitation is understandable after the Wildcats’ second-half collapse in a blowout loss to Alabama in Week 2. A win over LSU this weekend could change that narrative entirely and those whispers will turn to shouts if Minchey keeps playing well.

What I'm Watching …

A BIG ONE in the BIG TEN! And I'll be there as Big Noon Kickoff heads to Lincoln this weekend for the Big Ten showdown.

Nebraska is searching for its first win over a ranked opponent in 30 games, while Indiana is defending its national title after beating six ranked opponents during its perfect 16-0 season last year. Neither team has faced a particularly challenging schedule, but both are 5-0 and led by transfer quarterbacks who have been perfect fits for their respective systems.

Josh Hoover, the former TCU signal-caller, arrived in Bloomington with more experience and production than just about any quarterback in college football. That experience has shown up in his quick decision-making and timing. Hoover has erased concerns about turnovers, throwing 15 touchdowns with zero interceptions.

I think Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti and offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan have done it again.

Meanwhile, Nebraska wanted an experienced quarterback with more dual-threat ability after parting ways with former five-star Dylan Raiola. Anthony Colandrea has been exactly that. After stops at Virginia and UNLV, Colandrea settled in at Nebraska, throwing for more than 1,100 yards while ranking second among Big Ten quarterbacks in rushing. He possesses the dual threat ability that gives opposing defenses fits.

A win would give Nebraska coach Matt Rhule the statement victory he’s been searching for in Lincoln.