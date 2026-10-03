Jeremiah Smith Can't Stop Making History, This Time With An Ohio State Triple Crown

Ohio State is known as "Wide Receiver U" thanks to players like Chris Olave and Emeka Egbuka. Cris Carter and David Boston before them. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. as well.

On Saturday while playing against Iowa, Jeremiah Smith surpassed every single one of them and so many more.

Smith set the record for most touchdown catches and total receptions, while adding to his record for most yards. He earned the triple crown in wide receiver stats. He hauled in 11 catches for 206 yards and two touchdowns to lead the fifth-ranked Buckeyes to a 31-14 win over No. 14 Iowa.

With 6:11 remaining in the third quarter, Smith broke free for a 57-yard touchdown catch, hitting the Heisman pose after he broke the plane of the end zone, for his 36th career touchdown catch. One more than Olave.

Four minutes later, Smith and quarterback Julian Sayin connected on a short route for his 10th catch of the afternoon, as he passed Egbuka for most receptions all time.

After one more quarter of play, here's where Smith stands through five games in the 2026 season and 34 games as a Buckeye:

Jeremiah Smith is now Ohio State’s all-time leader in receptions (207), receiving yards (3,381) and receiving touchdowns (36).

Smith has recorded at least 150 receiving yards in four of his five games this season: Ball State (151), Texas (164), Illinois (217) and Iowa (188). That ties the previous Ohio State single-season record of four, shared with David Boston (1998).

With 36 career receiving touchdowns, Jeremiah Smith is now four away from passing Braylon Edwards (39) for the most in Big Ten history.

Smith is the only player this season with at least 200 receiving yards in back-to-back games and just the second in Big Ten history, joining Indiana’s Ty Fryfogle in 2020.

Saturday marked Smith’s 15th career game with at least 100 receiving yards, tying Marvin Harrison Jr. for the most in Ohio State history.

Smith currently leads the FBS in receiving yards (823) and receiving touchdowns (9) this season.

Ohio State WR Records

Career Receiving Yards

Jeremiah Smith – 3,381 Michael Jenkins – 2,898 Emeka Egbuka – 2,868 David Boston – 2,855 Gary Williams – 2,792

Career Receptions

Jeremiah Smith – 207 Emeka Egbuka – 205 K.J. Hill – 201 David Boston – 191 Chris Olave – 176

Career Receiving Touchdowns

Jeremiah Smith – 36 Chris Olave – 35 David Boston – 34 Marvin Harrison Jr. – 31 Devin Smith – 30

After his historic day against Iowa, Smith is now the +105 heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.