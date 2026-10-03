College Football
Jeremiah Smith Can't Stop Making History, This Time With An Ohio State Triple Crown
College Football

Jeremiah Smith Can't Stop Making History, This Time With An Ohio State Triple Crown

Published Oct. 3, 2026 7:46 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

Ohio State is known as "Wide Receiver U" thanks to players like Chris Olave and Emeka Egbuka. Cris Carter and David Boston before them. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. as well. 

On Saturday while playing against Iowa, Jeremiah Smith surpassed every single one of them and so many more. 

Smith set the record for most touchdown catches and total receptions, while adding to his record for most yards. He earned the triple crown in wide receiver stats. He hauled in 11 catches for 206 yards and two touchdowns to lead the fifth-ranked Buckeyes to a 31-14 win over No. 14 Iowa. 

With 6:11 remaining in the third quarter, Smith broke free for a 57-yard touchdown catch, hitting the Heisman pose after he broke the plane of the end zone, for his 36th career touchdown catch. One more than Olave. 

Four minutes later, Smith and quarterback Julian Sayin connected on a short route for his 10th catch of the afternoon, as he passed Egbuka for most receptions all time. 

After one more quarter of play, here's where Smith stands through five games in the 2026 season and 34 games as a Buckeye:

  • Jeremiah Smith is now Ohio State’s all-time leader in receptions (207), receiving yards (3,381) and receiving touchdowns (36).
  • Smith has recorded at least 150 receiving yards in four of his five games this season: Ball State (151), Texas (164), Illinois (217) and Iowa (188). That ties the previous Ohio State single-season record of four, shared with David Boston (1998).
  • With 36 career receiving touchdowns, Jeremiah Smith is now four away from passing Braylon Edwards (39) for the most in Big Ten history.
  • Smith is the only player this season with at least 200 receiving yards in back-to-back games and just the second in Big Ten history, joining Indiana’s Ty Fryfogle in 2020.
  • Saturday marked Smith’s 15th career game with at least 100 receiving yards, tying Marvin Harrison Jr. for the most in Ohio State history.
  • Smith currently leads the FBS in receiving yards (823) and receiving touchdowns (9) this season.

Ohio State BuckeyesOhio State WR Records

Career Receiving Yards

  1. Jeremiah Smith – 3,381
  2. Michael Jenkins – 2,898
  3. Emeka Egbuka – 2,868
  4. David Boston – 2,855
  5. Gary Williams – 2,792

Career Receptions

  1. Jeremiah Smith – 207
  2. Emeka Egbuka – 205
  3. K.J. Hill – 201
  4. David Boston – 191
  5. Chris Olave – 176

Career Receiving Touchdowns

  1. Jeremiah Smith – 36
  2. Chris Olave – 35
  3. David Boston – 34
  4. Marvin Harrison Jr. – 31
  5. Devin Smith – 30

After his historic day against Iowa, Smith is now the +105 heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. 

share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Minnesota Stuns Michigan, Secures Little Brown Jug For First Time Since 2014

Minnesota Stuns Michigan, Secures Little Brown Jug For First Time Since 2014

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Gives Positive Dante Moore Injury Update

    Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Gives Positive Dante Moore Injury Update

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Texas Tech QB Thomas Castellanos Among NCAA Athletes Ruled Ineligible

    Texas Tech QB Thomas Castellanos Among NCAA Athletes Ruled Ineligible

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 5 Expert Picks, Best Bets

    Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 5 Expert Picks, Best Bets

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 5 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ohio State-Iowa And More

    College Football Week 5 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ohio State-Iowa And More

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: How A Family's Leap Of Faith Helped Lead Hank Brown To Iowa

    How A Family's Leap Of Faith Helped Lead Hank Brown To Iowa

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: USC Has A Lincoln Riley Problem, And It's A Familiar One

    USC Has A Lincoln Riley Problem, And It's A Familiar One

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Kyle Whittingham Searching For Answers: 'Might Have To Make Some Tough Decisions'

    Kyle Whittingham Searching For Answers: 'Might Have To Make Some Tough Decisions'

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Joel Klatt: Moving On From Lincoln Riley Could Cost USC $100-120 Million

    Joel Klatt: Moving On From Lincoln Riley Could Cost USC $100-120 Million

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 10 Biggest Risers, Fallers In 2027 NFL Draft: Is QB Drew Mestemaker A First-Rounder?

    10 Biggest Risers, Fallers In 2027 NFL Draft: Is QB Drew Mestemaker A First-Rounder?

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Gives Positive Dante Moore Injury Update
Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Gives Positive Dante Moore Injury Update
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Texas Tech QB Thomas Castellanos Among NCAA Athletes Ruled Ineligible
Texas Tech QB Thomas Castellanos Among NCAA Athletes Ruled Ineligible
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 5 Expert Picks, Best Bets
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 5 Expert Picks, Best Bets
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cowboys vs. Texans on FOX One Watch Cowboys vs. TexansWatch Packers vs. Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Packers vs. BuccaneersWatch Rams vs. Eagles on FOX One Watch Rams vs. EaglesWatch Jets vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Jets vs. BearsWatch Dolphins vs. Vikings on FOX One Watch Dolphins vs. Vikings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes