College Football Rankings: Ohio State Back To Top 5, Alabama And Missouri Jump Up

The SEC insists on cannibalizing itself, or so it would seem with Missouri upsetting a Florida team that looked destined — and could still be — to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in its history. But that doesn't help us find out just who is a national title contender in the SEC because: Alabama beat Mississippi State, which beat Missouri, which beat Florida, which beat Ole Miss, which beat LSU.

For now, only Texas and Georgia seem fit to play for championships. But that could soon change on Saturday when the Bulldogs finally get to play a ranked opponent we all think is good: Bama. Bring October 10 to us on winged feet. We need answers.

Virginia Tech lost to Pittsburgh at home on Friday night, necessitating the Hokies' relief from this week’s top 25 and bumping the Panthers in. Michigan dropped its second game in as many weeks — this time on the road to Minnesota, a program that hadn’t beaten the Wolverines in Minnesota in 49 years.

Teams are starting to separate themselves as this year's elite, some are showing signs of fraudulence and others are just joining my list. With that, here are my top-25 rankings after an exciting Week 5.

Wide receiver Cataurus Hicks runs after a catch against Virginia Tech in Pitt's Week 5 win. (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 5 game: 35-33 win vs. Virginia Tech

Week 6 game: vs. North Carolina

"We got a hell of a football team," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said on ESPN’s broadcast following the victory. "Any of those voters, if they wake their ass up, they might figure it out."

Sure thing, Pat. Just remember when you get seven wins, the season isn't over. The Panthers started 7-0 in 2024 and still managed to finish 7-6. Last year, they finished 7-5.

Stat to know: Pitt’s win over Virginia Tech marks just the second time in the last 35 years (since 1991) that the Panthers started a season 5-0.

Odds to make CFP: +700

Odds to win national title: +30000

Wide receiver Nic Anderson catches a touchdown pass in Kentucky's Week 5 comeback win against South Carolina. (Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images)

Week 5 game: 35-34 OT win vs. South Carolina

Week 6 game: vs. LSU

Behind quarterback Kenny Minchey, Kentucky overcame a 17-0 first-half deficit to win in overtime against South Carolina. The Wildcats' only loss, to undefeated Alabama, looks better on Sunday than it did at the beginning of Saturday.

Stat to know: With its win against the Gamecocks, Kentucky recorded its largest road comeback win in program history after trailing, 17-0, in the second quarter.

Odds to make CFP: +2500

Odds to win national title: +75000

Quarterback Jayden Maiava looks down field to pass against Washington in a narrow Week 5 win for USC. (Photo by Ben Liebenberg/Getty Images)

Week 5 game: 25-21 win vs. Washington

Week 6 game: At Penn State

USC needed a convincing win against an unranked opponent and middling conference team on Saturday. What it did instead was play a game that left the ball in the Huskies' hands for a chance to win at the end. Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. simply threw away.

While the Trojans remain in the College Football Playoff conversation, that won’t last for long if they insist on playing this poorly with Ohio State, Indiana and UCLA still on their schedule.

Stat to know: Quarterback Jayden Maiava ranks second in the FBS in passing yards with 1,499 and is in a four-way tie for No. 1 with 14 touchdowns so far this season.

Odds to make CFP: +600

Odds to win national title: +10000

Running back Re'shaun Sanford II breaks through UCF's defense during Houston's win in Week 5. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Week 5 game: 27-17 win vs. UCF

Week 6 game: At Kansas State

The Cougars scored all 27 points in the second half, erasing a 17-0 third-quarter deficit to rally for the win at home. Houston was good on third down, converting eight times on 16 attempts while holding UCF to just 73 rushing yards.

Stat to know: Houston came back from a 17-0 deficit. Prior to Saturday, Houston had lost 15 straight games after trailing by 17 or more points — and entering today, FBS teams down at least 17 points in the second half were 3-130 this season.

Odds to make CFP: +800

Odds to win national title: +25000

Quarterback Drew Mestemaker, tight end Carson Kolb and defensive end Jaleel Johnson lead the Cowboys onto the field in September. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Week 5 game: Bye

Week 6 game: vs. UCF

Stat to know: Oklahoma State knocked off No. 6 Oregon, giving the Cowboys their first home non-conference win over an AP top-10 team since 2008.

Odds to make CFP: +1200

Odds to win national title: +35000

Quarterback Nathan Hayes has North Dakota State looking strong in its first FBS season after a Week 5 shutout win. (Photo by Scott Marshall/Getty Images)

Week 5 game: 28-0 win vs. Wyoming

Week 6 game: At UNLV

The Bison look like the only team in the Group of Six capable of running the table, and North Dakota State is still the only FBS program in history to never lose a game to an FBS opponent. We'll see how long that lasts, but it could be a minute.

Stat to know: Through five games, quarterback Nathan Hayes has completed 64.7% of his passes for 995 yards, seven touchdowns and only two interceptions, along with 122 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Odds to make CFP: +550

Odds to win national title: +100000

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss look to bounce back in Week 6 after a loss and a bye. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 5 game: Bye

Week 6 game: At Vanderbilt

Stat to know: Ole Miss has faced three AP-ranked opponents in its opening four games for the first time in program history, picking up top-25 wins over then-No. 24 Louisville and then-No. 7 LSU.

Odds to make CFP: +140

Odds to win national title: +2800

Quarterback Hank Brown throws against Ohio State Buckeyes during Iowa's Week 5 loss. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 5 game: 31-14 loss vs. Ohio State

Week 6 game: At Washington

Iowa performed like it has for the entirety of Kirk Ferentz’s tenure. In a low-scoring game, the team looks like it could defeat almost anyone. But as points run up, the offensive ineptitude of the Hawkeyes becomes impossible to ignore and often leads to them losing games. As soon as Ohio State opened a two-score lead, this felt lost for Iowa.

Stat to know: Iowa’s defense is allowing just 12.6 points per game — which is tied for second in the Big Ten, with Ohio State, trailing only Indiana at 9.8 points per game — and ranks 11th in the FBS.

Odds to make CFP: +450

Odds to win national title: +10000

Running back DeSean Bishop scores a touchdown against Auburn in Tennessee's Week 5 win. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Week 5 game: 24-14 win vs. Auburn

Week 6 game: At Arkansas

Quarterback Faizon Brandon was benched for George MacIntyre after passing for zero yards and throwing an interception just before the end of the first half. And all MacIntyre really needed to do after that was exist in the seconds between taking the snap and handing running back DeSean Bishop the ball.

Bishop carried the ball 34 times for 220 rushing yards with three touchdowns. Tennessee’s identity — a power-run team offensively — was on full display against Auburn. And the Vols’ only loss so far was to the No. 1 team in the country (Texas).

Stat to know: Running back DeSean Bishop is the first Tennessee player to rush for at least 200 yards and three touchdowns in a single game since 2019.

Odds to make CFP: +330

Odds to win national title: +7600

Linebacker Sammy Omosigho and his UCLA teammates beating Purdue in September. (Photo by Greg Fiore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 5 game: Bye

Week 6 game: At Oregon

Stat to know: With 52 points against Purdue and 54 against Maryland, UCLA scored at least 50 points in consecutive regular-season games for the first time since 1993.

Odds to make CFP: +500

Odds to win national title: +25000

Running back Wayshawn Parker and wide receiver Ricky Johnson celebrate after scoring a touchdown against Iowa State in September. (Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images)

Week 5 game: Bye

Week 6 game: vs. Kansas

Stat to know: Utah owns a +132 point differential (173-41), marking its largest scoring margin through the first four games of a season since 1994.

Odds to make CFP: +190

Odds to win national title: +8400

Wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. runs the ball against the grain in Florida's Week 5 loss to Missouri. (Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 5 game: 45-17 loss vs. Missouri

Week 6 game: vs. South Carolina

The Gators looked like a Group of Six team collecting a guaranteed check in the face of a Missouri offense that was relentless and a Missouri defense that was punishing. Star running back Jadan Baugh was held to just 13 rushing yards on 12 carries after rushing for an average of 150 per game in each of his previous four.

Missouri isn’t great, and yet, it greatly kicked Florida’s ass.

Stat to know: Coming off a 52-28 win over Ole Miss in Week 4, Florida’s 28-point loss to Missouri marks a 52-point swing in scoring margin (+24 to -28) — its largest negative one-week turnaround in SEC play since 2011.

Odds to make CFP: -105

Odds to win national title: +3200

Quarterback Kamario Taylor is sacked by Alabama linebacker Xavier Griffin during Mississippi State's loss in Week 5. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Week 5 game: 56-23 loss vs. Alabama

Week 6 game: Bye

Yes, the Bulldogs got beat like they stole something on a Saturday when they were expected to make the leap. But two turnovers on their first two possessions — including a pick-six — by star quarterback Kamario Taylor made the task of beating Alabama too difficult.

The Bulldogs are helped by Missouri’s win against Florida, though, as the Tigers lost to Mississippi State last week before taking down the AP's No. 5 Gators. That Mizzou loss last week to Mississippi State looks better this morning than it did last weekend.

Stat to know: Kamario Taylor has thrown for at least three touchdowns in all five games this season, and he leads the FBS with 17 passing touchdowns.

Odds to make CFP: +1100

Odds to win national title: +20000

Wide reciver Jamari Johnson runs after a catch against USC in Week 4. (Photo by Ben Liebenberg/Getty Images)

Week 5 game: Bye

Week 6 game: vs. UCLA

Stat to know: Oregon has won five consecutive games against USC, dating back to November 2, 2019, and eight of the last nine meetings overall.

Odds to make CFP: +105

Odds to win national title: +2100

Quarterback Bear Bachmeier passes against TCU in BYU's narrow Week 5 victory. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 5 game: 17-10 win vs. TCU

Week 6 game: vs. Iowa State

BYU is right where it was most of last year: playing great football against not-so-great competition, in the not-so-highly-rated Big 12. It’s a horrible place for Cougars fans to be when they think their team is a CFP contender. But they will have to win a Big 12 Championship to be sure. And I need to see that to be sure too. But for now, let’s enjoy the Cougars doing everything they can to reach a postseason they’ve never been invited to play in.

Stat to know: Quarterback Bear Bachmeier threw for just 62 passing yards against TCU, marking BYU’s fewest passing yards in a regular-season victory since at least 2000.

Odds to make CFP: +200

Odds to win national title: +7800

Quarterback Sam Leavitt before LSU's Week 5 win against McNeese. (Photo by Derick Hingle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 5 game: 63-14 win vs. McNeese

Week 6 game: At Kentucky

LSU held a 42-0 halftime lead against its FCS opponent and will not play another team outside the SEC for the rest of the season. The Tigers put up 729 yards of offense — 365 rushing and 364 passing — along with their nine touchdowns.

Stat to know: While Sam Leavitt has six rushing touchdowns through five games, he only has eight passing touchdowns compared to seven interceptions.

Odds to make CFP: -115

Odds to win national title: +1650

Running back J'Koby Williams breaks through Colorado's defense in Texas Tech's Week 5 win. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)

Week 5 game: 29-7 win vs. Colorado

Week 6 game: Bye

The Red Raiders offense wasn’t great, but it didn’t need to be because the Buffaloes offense was awful. Colorado turned the ball over four times, and starting quarterback Isaac Wilson threw an egregious pick-six in the Buffs’ end zone to add insult to injury. The Red Raiders were out-gained in total yards (375-315), passing yards (297-134) and awful on third down (3-for-12). But they remain undefeated.

Stat to know: Including its win over Colorado tonight, Texas Tech is 11-1 (.917) overall against Big 12 opponents across the last two seasons.

Odds to make CFP: +140

Odds to win national title: +7400

Running back Jamal Roberts celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Florida in Missouri's Week 5 blowout win. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Week 5 game: 45-17 win vs. Florida

Week 6 game: vs. Texas A&M

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz might never enjoy beating a top-10 opponent quite like his Tigers did against the Gators on Saturday. It’s not just that Mizzou stomped out Florida by 28 points, but also that it is the first top-10 win he’s ever had in the regular season and against an SEC opponent and legacy SEC East foe.

I realize Missouri lost to Mississippi State last week, and that the Bulldogs lost to the Tide on Saturday. But Missouri also turned Florida into a piñata, which has to, ahem, just mean more.

Stat to know: Jamal Roberts rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns against Florida. He became the first SEC running back to rush for 200 yards and three rushing scores against an AP top-10 team since Derrick Henry in 2015.

Odds to make CFP: +700

Odds to win national title: +12000

Running back Turbo Richard celebrates a first down against Rutgers in Indiana's Week 5 victory. (Photo by Mark Smith/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Week 5 game: 47-15 win vs. Rutgers

Week 6 game: At Nebraska

Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers responded to a ho-hum performance against what might be a surging Northwestern with a dominating one against the Scarlet Knights, running up 593 yards of offense while holding Rutgers to just 254 yards.

Stat to know: Josh Hoover has completed 71.0% of his passes for 1,101 passing yards and 16 total touchdowns with zero interceptions so far this season.

Odds to make CFP: -320

Odds to win national title: +1050

Quarterback Keelon Russell and receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams celebrate in the first half during Alabama's Week 5 win against Mississippi State. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Week 5 game: 56-23 win vs. Mississippi State

Week 6 game: vs. Georgia

Kalen DeBoer is 10-2 against top-25 teams on the road after the Crimson Tide’s win Saturday and 5-1 against teams on the road as head coach at Alabama. None of that matters next week when Georgia travels to Tuscaloosa. With a win, Alabama doesn’t just look like a contender for the SEC title but also a serious national championship contender.

Stat to know: Keelon Russell is the now the fifth Alabama quarterback since 2000 to be responsible for at least 14 touchdowns through the first five games. He joins Tua Tagovailoa (2018, 2019), Ty Simpson (2025), Jalen Milroe (2024) and Bryce Young (2021, 2022).

Odds to make CFP: -270

Odds to win national title: +1300

Receiver Jeremiah Smith catches a pass against Iowa in Ohio State's Week 5 road win against Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Week 5 game: 31-14 win vs. Iowa

Week 6 game: vs. Maryland

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith became the school all-time record-holder in receiving touchdowns and catches in a signature performance where he caught 11 passes for 206 yards in a thumping of the first top-25 team Ohio State has faced since losing at Texas earlier this season. While the Buckeyes aren’t perfect and can’t quite finish games like I’d expect a national title team to in the fourth quarter, Smith is a second queen on the chessboard and masks, even erases, some deficiencies on this team.

Stat to know: Jeremiah Smith completed the Ohio State triple crown in Week 5: He is now the Buckeyes' all-time leader in receptions (207), receiving yards (3,381) and receiving touchdowns (36).

Odds to make CFP: -450

Odds to win national title: +440

Wide receiver Malachi Toney catches a touchdown pass against Clemson in Miami's dominant Week 5 win. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 5 game: 41-13 win vs. Clemson

Week 6 game: Bye

Darian Mensah continued to play like one of the best quarterbacks in the sport with 227 passing yards and two total touchdowns against the first program the Hurricanes have played in their weight class in a month. And while they continue to look devastatingly good, no one is taking them seriously until they beat a team with a single-digit next to their name on the score bug.

Stat to know: Darian Mensah has only four fewer total touchdowns (17) than incompletions (21) through five games this season.

Odds to make CFP: -1200

Odds to win national title: +700

Quarterback CJ Carr smiles after a touchdown against North Carolina in Notre Dame's Week 5 win. (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

Week 5 game: 37-26 win vs. North Carolina

Week 6 game: vs. Stanford

Notre Dame continues to look like a team capable of winning the program’s first national title this century. The Fighting Irish have won 14 straight games by double digits, and with a double-digit win over North Carolina, they became the first team to win 15 straight games by 10 or more points since Florida from 2008 to 2009. You’ll remember the 2008 Florida team won the national title that year.

Stat to know: Through five games in 2026, quarterback CJ Carr has completed 71% of his passes for 1,197 yards, 13 passing touchdowns and only one interception. Carr's 16 total touchdowns are the most by any Notre Dame starting quarterback through the first five games of a season since at least 2000.

Odds to make CFP: -2000

Odds to win national title: +620

Quarterback Gunner Stockton completed 25 of 32 passes against Vanderbilt for 295 yards and three touchdowns. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 5 game: 38-14 win vs. Vanderbilt

Week 6 game: At Alabama

Kirby Smart’s Dawgs still feel like the best team in the country to me, and one of the reasons is just how fast this team starts and how much it holds its opponents back. The Bulldogs have outscored opponents, 63-0, in the first quarter of its first five games.

On vibes, this is the best team in the sport. What’s awesome is the Dawgs get a chance to prove that on Saturday on the road against Alabama.

Stat to know: Through his first five games this season, Gunner Stockton has completed 75.5% of his passes for 1,049 yards, 13 touchdowns and just one interception, while adding 122 rushing yards.

Odds to make CFP: -750

Odds to win national title: +540

Edge rusher Colin Simmons is responsible for 7.5 of Texas' 15 total sacks this season so far. (Photo by Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Week 5 game: Bye

Week 6 game: At Oklahoma

Stat to know: With wins over then-No. 1 Ohio State and then-No. 14 Tennessee in its four games of the 2026 season, Texas has defeated multiple AP top-15 opponents in its first four games of a season for the first time since 1984.

Odds to make CFP: -700

Odds to win national title: +640

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