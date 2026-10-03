The Day Minnesota's P.J. Fleck Rowed The Boat Into History

From a morning crowd-surf to a field-storming celebration with the Little Brown Jug, this is the oral history of P.J. Fleck’s unforgettable day.

P.J. Fleck arrived at Huntington Bank Stadium dressed for the occasion.

Gopher maroon pants. Brown preppy loafers. A navy blue sport coat. A maroon tie and pocket square. On his left lapel, a Minnesota "M" pin.

It was well before 9 a.m., and Fleck was already in his element.

Since his first head coaching job at Western Michigan in 2013, Fleck's relentless energy, booming voice and unwavering belief in his teams have become trademarks of his career.

At Minnesota, that personality can be summed up in one phrase: Row the Boat.

It's about resilience. The idea that every individual in the program has a role in moving the boat forward.

At his introductory press conference at Minnesota back in 2017, Fleck offered a glimpse into the mentality he would bring to the program.

"My entire life has been about running into the fire, not away from the fire."

On Saturday, the fire was Michigan.

And Fleck was ready to run in head first.

ACT I: THE SHOW

9:15 A.M. CT

Fleck appeared on the set of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" shortly after 9 a.m. CT.

He sprinted to the set, slapping high-fives with fans as he ran through a spirit tunnel filled with Minnesota supporters dressed in maroon and gold. He leaped onto the stage, dapped up Brady Quinn, Matt Leinart, Mark Ingram, Urban Meyer and host Rob Stone, and immediately became the center of attention.

Quinn had a question for him.

The previous week, after Minnesota's win over Washington, Fleck had wiped linebacker Maverick Baranowski's blood across his own face in one of the stranger postgame moments of the season.

FOX Sports' Brady Quinn:

"Talk to me about the blood-brother relationship you have with him (Baranowski) and your players?"

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck:

"You can't go out there and bleed with them and play with them anymore as players. So, the way to show that is, ‘I got your back.’"

Then Fleck, being, well … Fleck … took the story in another direction.

Fleck:

"It's Minnesota. It's hunting season, and if you get your first deer, you're supposed to take a bite out of the heart, so I didn't do that."

Ingram erupted in laughter.

Then the BNK Crew convinced Fleck to do something even more Fleck-like.

Crowd surf.

He leaped into a sea of Minnesota fans outside the set, pumping his fists and screaming, "Let's go!" as supporters lifted him above their heads and carried him through the crowd.

When Fleck finally made his way back to the stage, Stone had seen enough.

FOX Sports' Rob Stone:

"Best guest ever."

Kickoff was still nearly two hours away.

ACT II: THE MOMENT GETS REAL

Fleck changed out of his Saturday-best outfit and into a maroon Minnesota quarter-zip.

He led his team onto the field with a sea of gold chrome helmets sprinting out of the tunnel behind him.

The stadium was rocking.

FOX Sports' Jenny Taft:

"The hype is real. You can hear how excited this place is."

Fleck had a theme for this game. Last week against Washington, it was frontiersmen heading west. Against Michigan, the message was darker: Darth Vader. The Evil Empire.

Taft:

"The message is simple: Feel the force. Use the energy from a sellout crowd and get the job done."

Then the game started. And the first half was far from perfect.

Minnesota trailed 14-7 at halftime after quarterback Drake Lindsey threw a late second-quarter pick-six.

As Fleck prepared to lead his team back onto the field, Taft caught up with him.

Fleck:

"We played 30 minutes of really good football. We gotta get some takeaways, have some long drives go our way. It's 0-0. Let's go!"

The second half would belong to the Gophers.

ACT III: THE COMEBACK

Minnesota's defense took over in the second half, holding Michigan scoreless. The Gophers intercepted Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood twice. They held the talented sophomore signal-caller to 101 yards passing and 20 yards rushing.

Michigan had opportunities. Minnesota kept taking them away.

Then the clock hit zero.

MINNESOTA 20, MICHIGAN 14.

For the first time since 1977, Minnesota had beaten Michigan at home.

Fans poured over the railings and onto the field. Players sprinted toward the Little Brown Jug – the historic trophy awarded to the winner of the contest.

"Mr. Brightside" — the song traditionally played at the Big House during Michigan football games — blared over the speakers.

Somewhere in the middle of the chaos was Fleck. Taft found him for a postgame interview.

Taft:

"Minnesota has not beaten Michigan at home since 1977. How and why did the Gophers do it today?"

Fleck:

"This team, their heart, their spirit, our community, our spirit, our state. They never stopped believing. This team is resilient. There's pandemonium in Minnesota right now."

Taft turned her attention to the defense.

Taft:

"Your defense was so suffocating today. What was the highlight for you?"

Fleck couldn't wait to reply.

They swarmed to the ball. They played complementary defense. They played structured downs. They shrunk the pocket. They tackled. They trusted one another.

Then Taft asked him about the players who had bought into that philosophy.

Taft:

"Coach, your program is all about development, guys who want to stick around and be here and believe. How proud are you?"

Fleck paused before delivering the quote of the day.

Fleck:

"I couldn't be prouder. Besides my marriage and my kids being born, this might be the best day of my life. ROW THE BOAT!"

FOX Sports' Gus Johnson:

"Oh, wow, Coach Fleck. What a coach!"

ACT IV: WHY IT MATTERED

The field eventually began to clear.

It was time for Fleck to speak to the media, addressing what he told his players following the historic win.

Fleck:

"I told them in the locker room that they make my life amazing. When you've got everyone feeling really good about themselves, really good about their lives, that's what it's all about."

When reporters asked him what beating Michigan meant, Fleck talked about the memory his team had created.

Fleck:

"You want to create the memory so bad for other people because it's not about you."

He mentioned the players. He shouted out the administration. He spoke about fans. He harped on the student body. And last, he spoke about the state of Minnesota.

Fleck:

"I want everybody to have such great pride in it."

And then there was the Little Brown Jug.

Fleck:

"Winning one of the oldest rivalry trophies. It's special."

The victory belonged to everybody associated with the Minnesota football program.

ACT V: ROW THE BOAT

By now, fans had begun to empty out of the stadium.

The coaches had spoken to reporters. The players had hugged their loved ones and made the walk to the locker room.

But Fleck's celebration was far from over.

He grabbed the Little Brown Jug, hoisted it over his head and poured water all over himself.

He handed the trophy off and sprinted toward the locker room.

Another crowd surf.

His hands went up. Water rained down around him.

This was his time to celebrate with his players. No stage. No nerves ahead of kickoff.

Just Fleck, his players and the historic trophy they had spent 12 years chasing.

His team embraced the moment. They ran into the fire.

And on Saturday afternoon, in front of 50,000-plus fans dressed from head to toe in Minnesota marron and gold, they rowed the boat.