2026 CFP Title Odds: Indiana, Ohio State Open as Favorites

What a national title game that was.

However, now it's over, and it's time to look 12 months ahead.

Here are the odds for who will win the College Football Playoff next season, at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan. 20.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

2026-27 CFP Championship winner odds

Indiana: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Ohio State: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Notre Dame: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Texas: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Oregon: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Georgia: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

LSU: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Texas Tech: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Texas A&M: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Alabama: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Miami: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

USC: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Oklahoma: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Michigan: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Here is what to know about the oddsboard:

The Favorite(s): The two teams that faced off in the Big Ten title game, and the two most recent CFP champions, are favored to win it all next season — Indiana and Ohio State. When they faced off this season, it was the Hoosiers that emerged victorious, 13-10, a win that catapulted them to No. 1 in the rankings, the 1-seed in the College Football Playoff, and eventually, a national championship. Indiana has made it to the CFP in each of the past two years, and Ohio State made it in 2014, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2025.

Ones To Watch: Miami came oh-so-close to spoiling the Hoosiers' perfect season, but came up just short. As for next season, it opens at 11th on the oddsboard, at +2000. Just behind Indiana and Ohio State are Notre Dame and Texas, tied at +750. The Longhorns, along with OSU, opened as the favorites to win this year's CFP, behind the arm of Arch Manning. Texas' title hopes ended relatively quickly, after losing two of its first five games, but Manning is back and will once again be expected to have the Burnt Orange in title contention.