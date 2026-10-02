How Much Is USC Coach Lincoln Riley's Buyout? Contract Details In 2026

Lincoln Riley's job security entered the 2026 season as one of college football's biggest storylines, and a Sept. 26 loss to Oregon only turned up the volume.

The Trojans opened 4-0 before falling 41-27 at home to No. 20 Oregon, leaving them 4-1 (1-1 Big Ten) heading into Saturday's homecoming game against Washington. Riley is 39-19 in five seasons at USC, including a 9-4 finish in 2025, but the Trojans have yet to reach the College Football Playoff under him.

That pressure has put a spotlight on one of the most expensive contracts in the sport, and one of the hardest to pin down. Because USC is a private university, Riley's deal has never been made public.

Here's what is confirmed about Riley's salary and buyout, and what is still an estimate.

What Is Lincoln Riley's Salary?

Lincoln Riley is in his fifth season as USC's head coach.(Photo by Dan Squicciarini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

USC hired Riley away from Oklahoma in November 2021 on a deal widely reported at 10 years and $110 million, though the school has never confirmed those terms.

The clearest look at what Riley actually makes comes from USC's federal tax returns, which list pay for the university's highest-paid employees. Here's what those filings show:

2022: About $19.7 million, including nearly $10 million in base salary and more than $9.6 million in "other reportable compensation," most of which went toward the $4.5 million buyout USC covered for Riley to leave Oklahoma, plus taxes on it, About $19.7 million, including nearly $10 million in base salary and more than $9.6 million in "other reportable compensation," most of which went toward the $4.5 million buyout USC covered for Riley to leave Oklahoma, plus taxes on it, per USA TODAY

2023: About $11.5 million, including more than $10.2 million in base pay and a $100,000 bonus, About $11.5 million, including more than $10.2 million in base pay and a $100,000 bonus, per USA TODAY . The filing also showed a housing loan to Riley with a $3.43 million balance.

2024: More than $11.8 million, including $10.4 million in base pay and a $100,000 bonus. The More than $11.8 million, including $10.4 million in base pay and a $100,000 bonus. The Los Angeles Times reported that Riley's base pay that year was believed to trail only Georgia's Kirby Smart, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Ohio State's Ryan Day.

Those are the most recent figures available. Riley's 2025 pay won't be public until USC's next tax filing, which the school has submitted each May.

How Much Is Riley's Buyout?

There is no official number. USC has never released Riley's contract, so every buyout figure in circulation is an estimate from reporters and analysts, and those estimates vary widely.

In October 2024, ESPN's Pete Thamel said on the "College GameDay" podcast that his sources told him Riley would be owed "right around $90 million" if fired, according to FootballScoop . FootballScoop noted that figure was higher than what would be left on a 10-year, $110 million deal, meaning the estimate was off, the deal was richer than reported or it had been extended.

Before this season, Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer put Riley's buyout at more than $50 million

After the Oregon loss, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum said on "First Take" that it would cost USC "about $70 million" to fire Riley, per Saturday Down South

The estimates have generally come down over time, which is what you would expect as years come off a long-term deal. But without the contract itself, the exact figure and how USC would have to pay it are not public.

What Riley would owe USC if he left for another job has not been confirmed either. FootballScoop wrote in 2024 that the deal reportedly carries little penalty for Riley if he takes another college job.

What Are USC's Toughest 2026 Games And Remaining Schedule?

USC hosts Washington on Saturday, Oct. 3, for homecoming, then visits Penn State on Oct. 10. The back half of the schedule includes a home game against Ohio State on Oct. 31 and a trip to Indiana on Nov. 14, before the regular season wraps up at UCLA on Nov. 28.

USC's 2026 Schedule:

Week 0: vs. San José State (Aug. 29) — W, 42-26

Week 1: vs. Fresno State (Sept. 4) — W, 39-0

Week 2: vs. Louisiana (Sept. 12) — W, 49-30

Week 3: at Rutgers (Sept. 19) — W, 42-35

Week 4: vs. No. 20 Oregon (Sept. 26) — L, 41-27

Week 5: vs. Washington (Oct. 3)

Week 6: at Penn State (Oct. 10)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: at Wisconsin (Oct. 24)

Week 9: vs. Ohio State (Oct. 31)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: at Indiana (Nov. 14)

Week 12: vs. Maryland (Nov. 21)

Week 13: at UCLA (Nov. 28)