Major League Baseball
Buster Posey, Jon Lester Headline Newcomers On 2027 Hall Of Fame Ballot
Major League Baseball

Buster Posey, Jon Lester Headline Newcomers On 2027 Hall Of Fame Ballot

Published Nov. 16, 2026 2:07 p.m. ET

Catcher Buster Posey and pitcher Jon Lester were among 14 newcomers on the Hall of Fame ballot for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America released Monday, while infielder Chase Utley and pitcher Andy Pettitte head 13 holdovers.

Pitchers Jake Arrieta and Andrew Miller and third baseman Pablo Sandoval also are on the ballot for the first time, joined by pitchers Wade Davis, Ervin Santana and Joakim Soria; infielders Asdrubal Cabrera, Starlin Castro, Kyle Seager and Ryan Zimmerman; and outfielders Jay Bruce and Brett Gardner.

Utley received 251 of 425 votes (59.1%) last year when Carlos Beltrán and Andruw Jones were elected, up from 39.8% in 2025. Pettitte appeared on 206 ballots (48.5%), an increase from 27.9% in 2025, and is on the ballot for the ninth time.

Shortstop Omar Vizquel is on the ballot for the 10th and final time after receiving 18.4% last year.

Other holdovers include pitcher Félix Hernández (46.1% last year), infielder Alex Rodriguez (40%), outfielder Bobby Abreu (30.8%), shortstop Jimmy Rollins (25.4%), pitcher Cole Hamels (23.8%), second baseman Dustin Pedroia (20.7%), pitcher Mark Buehrle (20%), third baseman David Wright (14.8%), pitcher Francisco Rodríguez (11.8%) and outfielder Torii Hunter (8.7%).

BBWAA members with 10 or more consecutive years of membership are eligible to vote. Ballots must be postmarked by Dec. 31 and results will be announced Jan. 19. Any players elected will be inducted on July 25 along with anyone chosen Dec. 6 by the hall’s contemporary era committee for managers, executives and umpires. That ballot includes Bruce Bochy — Posey’s former manager — along with Dusty Baker and Lou Piniella.

A seven-time All-Star, Posey was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2010 and won the Most Valuable Player Award in 2012, when he led the major leagues with a .336 average and became the first catcher to win the NL batting title since the Boston Braves’ Ernie Lombardi in 1942.

He finished with a .302 career average, 1,500 hits, 158 homers and 729 RBIs in 12 major league seasons with the San Francisco Giants from 2009-21, helping them win World Series titles in 2010, ‘12 and ‘14.

Posey’s fibula was broken in a collision at the plate with the Florida Marlins’ Scott Cousins in May 2011, prompting Major League Baseball ahead of the 2014 season to prohibit a runner from deviating from his direct pathway to the plate in order to initiate contact with the catcher.

Now 39, Posey was hired as the Giants’ president of baseball operations in September 2024.

Lester, a left-hander who is now 42, was 200-117 with a 3.66 ERA over 16 seasons with the Boston Red Sox (2006-14), Oakland Athletics (2014), Chicago Cubs (2015-20), Washington Nationals (2021) and St. Louis Cardinals (2021). A five-time All-Star, he won World Series titles with Boston in 2007 and 2013, and with the Cubs in 2016. Lester has been inducted into both the Red Sox and Cubs team halls of fame.

His rookie season was cut short when he was diagnosed with lymphoma in August 2006. Lester underwent chemotherapy, said that December he was cancer free and returned to the Red Sox rotation in July 2007. He pitched a no-hitter against the Kansas City Royals on May 19, 2008.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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