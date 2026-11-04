3 Best MLB Free Agent Fits For Seiya Suzuki If He Leaves Cubs

Power. Lots and lots of power.

That's what one is getting if they sign Chicago Cubs right fielder and designated hitter Seiya Suzuki, who's arguably the biggest power threat on the MLB free agent market this winter. Plus, the 32-year-old Suzuki is coming off quite possibly the best all-around season of his MLB career, offering both a respectable defensive presence in right field and a potent threat from the right side of the plate.

Here are the three best MLB free agent fits for Suzuki should he depart Chicago:

Cincinnati Reds

Simply put: The Cincinnati Reds need a right fielder.

The Reds continue to struggle to get consistent production from their outfield and offense as a whole. Plus, the Eugenio Suárez reunion didn't live up to the hype in 2026, as he finished with a mere .212/.307/.433 slash line while splitting time at the hot corner and designated hitter, and is now a free agent.

Suzuki would presumably become Cincinnati's starting right fielder, adding veteran assurance and an impactful veteran complement. Suzuki's electric bat would boost a Reds' offense that was last in MLB in hits (1,231) and on-base percentage (.305), 27th in runs (666) and 25th in slugging percentage (.394) last season.

Prior to 2026, Suzuki was Chicago's primary designated hitter in 2025 before making 110 starts and 111 appearances altogether in right field last season. On that front, Suzuki posted a career-high 5.1 wins above replacement while also logging 14 defensive runs.

Now, Cincinnati may want Héctor Rodríguez to be its everyday right fielder. In that case, Suzuki opens the season as the Reds' designated hitter and moves to right field if Rodríguez struggles or injury presents itself. While the Reds were fourth in the sport with 213 home runs last season, they need the offense, and Suzuki would provide a major lift in that regard.

What could stop the Reds — who finished in last place in the National League Central with 75 wins last season — from making a push for Suzuki, though, is them potentially feeling they're not close enough to contending for the playoffs to be doling out a potential nine-figure contract. Rather, they may hope that Rodríguez emerges as a building block and be cost-effective in filling out the rest of their depth chart.

Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers need some oomph, which is precisely what Suzuki would provide.

Just one year ago in 2025, Suzuki, who boasts a career .472 slugging percentage and a 128 OPS+, totaled 32 home runs and 103 RBIs, both career highs. Suzuki would enhance a Texas offense that was just 25th in runs (673), 23rd in hits (1,296) and tied for 21st in slugging percentage (.396) last season.

As for Suzuki's potential fit with the Rangers, designated hitter Joc Pederson is a free agent, which would be the easiest way to slide Suzuki into the mix. Concurrently, right fielder Brandon Nimmo has the versatility and experience playing all three outfield positions should Texas want to play Suzuki in right field.

While Evan Carter is a commendable center fielder, he continues to struggle at the plate (Carter hit .194 across 455 plate appearances in 2026), creating a scenario where Texas could either move Wyatt Langford from left to center field or put Nimmo in center field, with Suzuki taking over in right field.

Either way, the Rangers — who, aside from Langford, have been unable to get their touted young position players to progress as hitters — need more slugging, and they have the wiggle room to add to their outfield rotation.

The Houston Astros won the American League West with a .500 record, edging out the Rangers by one game. It's reasonable to think the Rangers' starting rotation — a unit that led MLB with a 3.41 ERA in 2025 — will bounce back in 2027. With that in mind, a slightly improved offense could literally be all they need to win the AL West.

All that said, Texas may prefer to retain Pederson, who hit 26 home runs and posted a .487 slugging percentage in 2026, on a short-term deal to be its designated hitter and avoid switching gears with who plays where in the outfield.

Atlanta Braves

At face value, the Atlanta Braves don't have a burning need for a right fielder. When putting a magnifying glass closer to the object at hand, though, signing Suzuki would be a slick move.

For starters, the Braves were muzzled by the Los Angeles Dodgers — who were then swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Championship Series — in the NL Division Series, tallying just eight runs and 18 hits across the would-be four-game series. Meanwhile, versatile left fielder Mauricio Dubón, outfielder and midseason pickup Lane Thomas and designated hitter/first baseman Dominic Smith are free agents.

Adding a considerable hitter who's also a body for the outfield mix would be timely.

Suzuki represents a defensive alternative to Ronald Acuña Jr., who has underwhelmed at the corner outfield position by his standards of late and made 14 starts as the team's designated hitter last season, and offers a way for the Braves to ease the homegrown star into being the team's DH on a more consistent basis, if wanted.

Plus, the combination of a torn ACL, as well as calf and hamstring issues, have limited Acuña to just 251 regular games since the outset of the 2023 MLB season. Adding another All-Star-caliber outfielder to the mix warrants consideration from a health standpoint, alone.

Suzuki would fit Atlanta's timeline as an NL contender with a core of players who are primarily in their prime.