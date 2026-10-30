3 Best MLB Free Agent Fits For Randy Arozarena If Leaves Mariners

Randy Arozarena is a stud.

The Seattle Mariners' left fielder and three-time All-Star is in the prime of his career. The soon-to-be 32-year-old is a potent threat from the right side of the plate, a reputable danger on the basepath and a commendable left fielder. He's one of MLB's most well-rounded outfielders and a money hitter in the postseason.

Translation: Arozarena is getting the bag, and can be a difference-maker for a contending club or one aspiring to pose such a threat.

Here are the three best MLB free agent fits for Arozarena, should the outfielder leave Seattle:

Chicago White Sox

Regardless of how their 2026 season ended — blowing a 2-0 lead to the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Division Series — the Chicago White Sox are an ascending club, and Arozarena would fit their timeline.

Arozarena is coming off arguably the best year of his MLB career, as he led the American League with 113 runs scored and posted a career-high 5.7 wins above replacement and a 148 OPS+ across a full season in 2026. As for the potential fit, the White Sox have a burgeoning positional core, but the bulk of that nucleus comes in their infield, in the form of Miguel Vargas, Munetaka Murakami, Chase Meidroth and Colson Montgomery.

Arozarena would likely take over in left field, with the reliable, contact-hitting Sam Antonacci either moving to right field or into a utility role (Antonacci played second base, third base and shortstop in the minor leagues, as well), or Chicago could have the veteran slot into right. Granted, Arozarena hasn't played right field for an extended period of time since 2022.

Chicago could hit the long ball last season. In fact, it was fifth in the sport with 211 home runs. At the same time, the White Sox recorded the fifth-most strikeouts (1,494) and were 25th in MLB hits (1,282). Chicago's lineup is a power-heavy unit, and the White Sox have some starting pitchers to be bullish on (e.g., Sean Burke and Davis Martin). Now, they need veteran complements, which is precisely what Arozarena — who boasts a career .292/.380/.565 postseason slash line and blasted an absurd 10 home runs across 20 postseason games for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020 — would be.

With all that said, Chicago may prefer to keep Antonacci in left field and/or spend money on a center or right fielder, rather than signing the best outfielder on the open market and forcing the issue defensively.

Toronto Blue Jays

Yes, the Toronto Blue Jays probably need another front-line starting pitcher, but their offense also needs a lift, and Arozarena is arguably the most proven hitter on the open market.

Arozarena, who has a level power stroke from the right side and traditionally draws a healthy number of walks, would provide a jolt to a Toronto offense that was unrecognizable in 2026.

How much did the Blue Jays struggle with the bats last season? They were last in MLB in runs (648) and home runs (152), 26th in slugging percentage (.381) and tied for 25th in on-base percentage (.310). What's more, Toronto was last in average exit velocity (87.5 mph) and hard-hit percentage (34.0%) and 29th in barrel percentage (5.8%), according to Statcast. For context, the Blue Jays led MLB in hits (1,461) and on-base percentage (.333) and were fourth in runs (798) in 2025.

So, yes, an impact bat — or two or three — would help here.

On the defensive front, Toronto shuffled several left fielders last season, most of them having the versatility to play both corner outfield positions, or in Davis Schneider's case, second base, too.

At the same time, Toronto may prefer to back up the truck for an ace-caliber pitcher (e.g., Tarik Skubal), bank on getting more offensive production from its outfield surplus and make moves around the edges on its positional depth chart, rather than put the full-court press on Arozarena.

Cleveland Guardians

Preaching that the Cleveland Guardians need an offensive lift is a yearly tradition. Be that as it may, Arozarena would be a terrific fit in Believeland.

Over the last six seasons, Arozarena has averaged 22.7 home runs, 76.0 RBIs, 25.2 stolen bases, 3.6 wins above replacement and a 124 OPS+ per season, while boasting a combined .255/.349/.438 slash line.

As for Cleveland, which took the Tampa Bay Rays to six games in the American League Championship Series, its offense was 27th in MLB in home runs (162) and slugging percentage (.380) and 24th in runs (678) and hits (1,291). Meanwhile, it was 28th in hard-hit percentage (35.0%), tied for 28th in barrel percentage (5.8%) and tied for 25th in average exit velocity (88.1%), per Statcast.

Arozarena would presumably start in left field for the Guardians, moving three-time Gold Glover Steven Kwan to center field — where he played roughly half the time in 2026 — on a full-time basis and keep the emerging Chase DeLauter in right field, with midseason acquisition Jo Adell serving as the team's designated hitter/fourth outfielder. Ángel Martínez and/or Petey Halpin would be the first outfielders off the bench.

Sure, Cleveland could possibly view Arozarena as a minor upgrade over the potential upside of a generally young outfield core. That being said, where else can the Guardians improve?

This is a franchise that prides itself on having elite pitching from top to bottom and has the bulk, if not all, of its starting rotation spots taken up for next season. Patrick Bailey will likely be behind the plate, with Travis Bazzana and Brayan Rocchio in the middle infield spots and José Ramírez at third base. First base is open, but the Guardians could also keep the well-rounded Nathaniel Lowe on a short-term deal.

Again, this was factually one of MLB's worst offenses. The Guardians need a boost, and Arozarena is the best bat on the open market, a proven commodity and his arrival would involve minimal defensive tweaks.