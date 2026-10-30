Parade Beers And Praising Uecker: Top Moments From Brewers World Series Party

Downtown Milwaukee hosted the world champs on Friday. Boy, was it a party!

After winning the World Series, the Milwaukee Brewers navigated streets filled with fans celebrating their victory.

Here are the best moments from the Brewers' parade:

World Series MVP William Contreras kicked off the parade, spraying champagne into the downtown Milwaukee crowd. Contreras had a .381 batting average, and threw out four baserunners, lifting the Brewers both at and behind the plate.

Staff ace Jacob Misiorowski has done it all this season – from consistently surpassing the 100-mph mark with his pitches and the odds-on favorite to winning the NL Cy Young. At the parade, he showed off a couple other talent moves – catching a can of Miller Lite with one hand and subsequently chugging it on top of the double-decker bus.

The spirit and memory of legendary announcer Bob Uecker has been a fixture of the Brewers' World Series run. Uecker, who passed away in 2025, called Brewers games for over 50 years. He never saw them win the World Series, but Milwaukee made sure to honor his memory.

Jake Bauers, Bryce Turang and Garrett Mitchell turned the party up a notch, taking their shirts off in front of Milwaukee Brewers fans who have been doing that in the stands all year. Brewers' supporters were one of the first fanbases to partake in the tarps-off culture that swept across major league baseball.

Milwaukee Brewers fans love manager Pat Murphy for bringing them their first World Series title. Murphy carries a 293-193 record over three seasons, and has made the postseason each year.

Sal Frelick carried the same confidence from the World Series into the parade, saying he'd match the fan-turnout with his beer consumption. Frelick hit the game-tying home run in Game 2, helping Milwaukee to a 5-4 win.