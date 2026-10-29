What Makes These Brewers Special? Jeter, Papi, A-Rod Laud World Series Champs

Forty-four years in the making, the Milwaukee Brewers are the 2026 World Series champions.

With a deep roster and dominance on both sides of the ball, the Brewers earned the franchise's first ever title. For the MLB on FOX crew, Milwaukee proved why the Brewers were the team to beat for multiple reasons.

"This has cemented them now as one of the best overall teams that we've seen in a long time," FOX Sports' Derek Jeter said. "And in this day and age, when everyone's trying to hit home runs, they don't worry about strikeouts. You have a team like the Milwaukee Brewers that play situational baseball."

Following a campaign in which they led MLB with 103 wins and won the NL Central for the fourth straight season, the Brewers dominated October. Their postseason record (11-2) included beating the Padres in the NLDS and then sweeping the Dodgers in the NLCS.

The Brewers were so dominant they allowed fewer than five runs and 10 hits – while striking out at least five batters – in each of their final 18 games across both the regular season and postseason.

FOX Sports' David "Big Papi" Ortiz emphasized what made Milwaukee dominant: their success at the plate and their ability to stay on offense made for a memorable World Series.

"They play the game right. They move the runner over. They get on base. They run the bases perfectly fine. They play good defense. They got great pitching. They have an old-school manager [in Pat Murphy] who basically keeps them put all year round, and that's why they dominate the National League," Ortiz said.

On a team that doesn't have a standout star, it was their collection of talented players that shined at this World Series. Brewers' ace Jacob Misiorowski, who'll likely win the NL Cy Young award, pitched an unstoppable 5.2 innings in Game 5 before coming off with an apparent cramp. World Series MVP William Contreras dominated on the diamond, hitting .381 and going 8-for-21 during the series. He showed his talent behind the plate, throwing out four runners trying to steal base and winning 10 Automated Ball-Strike challenges.

For FOX Sports' Alex Rodriguez, beyond playing good baseball by the book, the elements that made Milwaukee the final team standing created the perfect love story for the Brewers' first-ever title.

"This is an impossible love story; an impossible team not to admire," Rodriguez said. "From top to bottom, the character, the A-plus roster construction, young guys, 9 to 10 guys under the age of 28, but they play like veterans."