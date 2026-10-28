Major League Baseball
Willson Contreras Arrives To World Series Game 5 To Support Brother William
Major League Baseball

Willson Contreras Arrives To World Series Game 5 To Support Brother William

Published Oct. 28, 2026 9:27 p.m. ET

Willson Contreras swapped his Red Sox colors for Brewers blue to cheer on his little brother, William, on the sport’s biggest stage.

Willson made a long trip to be there for his little brother’s biggest night.

The Red Sox veteran reportedly flew in from Hawaii on Wednesday to support William, the Milwaukee Brewers’ catcher, for Game 5 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, wearing his brother’s Brewers jersey.

The Brewers lead the series 3-1 entering Wednesday’s game at Tropicana Field, after the Rays forced a Game 5 with a 12th-inning walk-off win Tuesday.

William has been one of the stars of the Fall Classic. He’s 7-for-17 with three RBIs through four games, and he threw out runners attempting to steal in each of the first three games. 

The Contreras brothers have already shared one championship this year. In March, both were part of Venezuela’s World Baseball Classic-winning roster that beat the United States 3-2 in Miami.

Now Willson gets a front-row seat as William chases a second title in the same calendar year. 

A World Series win would put William, along with teammates Jackson Chourio and Antonio Senzatela, in rare company. Only Alex Bregman and Luke Gregerson, who did it in 2017, have won the WBC and the World Series in the same year.

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