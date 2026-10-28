Derek Jeter Warns Brewers That World Series Game 4 Loss Can't 'Deflate' Them

The Milwaukee Brewers will have to wait for their World Series championship celebration.

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Brewers 4-3 in 12 innings on Tuesday night at Tropicana Field on Ben Williamson’s walk-off single, avoiding elimination and forcing a Game 5 on Wednesday.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy’s message to the Brewers after their heartbreaking Game 4 loss was simple: Tampa Bay will go into Game 5 feeling good, and they should too. Derek Jeter thinks Murphy is spot-on.

"He said it was going to be hard. He understands this," the five-time World Series champion said. "It's as good as Tampa feels right now coming into tomorrow, because they’re going to sleep well.

"If you’re the Brewers, you can’t allow this to deflate you, because if someone told you in spring training you’d be up three games to one in the World Series with your ace on the mound, the best pitcher in all of baseball on the mound, they would all take it."

Murphy credited Tampa Bay and said Milwaukee has to move on quickly.

"It’s going to be hard. You’re playing the best team in the American League," Murphy said. "They proved it all year long, and they came up big today. When you’re achieving something like this, it’s going to have its adversity."

Murphy confirmed Jacob Misiorowski would start on the mound for Game 5, and he added that it will be "all hands on deck."

Milwaukee leads the World Series 3-1 and Jeter said both teams should be confident heading into Game 5.

"You’ve got two clubhouses that are feeling pretty good coming in tomorrow night," he said.