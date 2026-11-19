The Chicago White Sox aren't just shopping in the opening wave of free agency, but they’re wheeling and dealing, pulling off a trade with the Colorado Rockies.

According to ESPN , the White Sox are trading pitchers Luis Castillo and Davis Martin to the Colorado Rockies in a deal for two minor league prospects. The deal serves as a financial reset for Chicago, with the Rockies taking on the final $24.1 million remaining on Castillo's contract.

Both Castillo and Martin spent time in the rotation last season, but following the signing of Dustin May and with young arms needing more innings, the pair became expendable. Both players should step into the Rockies rotation immediately.

The two prospects heading back to Chicago are left-handed pitcher Sean Sullivan and young catcher Douglas Veliz. According to MLB Pipeline , Sullivan ranked as the Rockies' No. 20 organizational prospect.

After pulling off a trade with the Seattle Mariners for Castillo at last year’s deadline, the experiment didn’t go as planned. Castillo struggled to an 8.42 ERA down the stretch in Chicago, ultimately losing his spot in the rotation and getting moved to the bullpen by September.

The White Sox rotation is set to be headlined by Sean Burke and Anthony Kay alongside recently signed arm Dustin May. With Castillo and Martin clearing out innings, the door is now wide open for top prospects like Hagen Smith and Noah Schultz to enter the rotation full-time.

However, the deal is ultimately a salary dump and could be an indication for the money in the payroll to be used elsewhere. Still, as things stand, the White Sox continue to build on their momentum from last season’s playoff run and look to be aggressive this offseason.