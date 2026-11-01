Major League Baseball
Red Sox, Diamondbacks Lead 2026 MLB Gold Glove Winners With Three Each
Major League Baseball

Red Sox, Diamondbacks Lead 2026 MLB Gold Glove Winners With Three Each

Published Nov. 1, 2026 10:33 p.m. ET

The Red Sox and Diamondbacks led all teams with three Gold Glove winners apiece when the awards were announced Sunday.

First basemen Christian Walker of Houston and Matt Olson of Atlanta each won the honor for the fourth time while Boston right fielder Wilyer Abreu won the fielding honor for the third year in a row.

Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela earned the honor for the second straight season and third baseman Caleb Durbin was a first-time winner.

Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno won his second Gold Glove, his first since 2023, while shortstop Geraldo Perdomo and right fielder Corbin Carroll were first-time winners.

Walker added to Gold Gloves he won in 2022, ‘23 and ‘24. Olson also earned the honor in 2018, ‘19 and ‘25.

Braves utility man Mauricio Dubon won his third Gold Glove after 2023 and ‘25.

Other second-time winners included Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman and center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger; Detroit catcher Dillon Dingler; and Milwaukee second baseman Brice Turang.

Additional first-time winners included Cleveland pitcher Tanner Bibee; Milwaukee left fielder Jackson Chourio; Texas utility man Ezequiel Duran; New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean; Tampa Bay shortstop Tanner Walls and Seattle second baseman Cole Young.

Voting was conducted among managers and up to six coaches from each team, who can’t select players on their own club. Since 2013, voting has been factored with a Society for American Baseball Research defensive index, which comprises about 25% of the total.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB Free Agency Buzz: Sonny Gray Hits Market; Bichette, Acuña Decisons Made

MLB Free Agency Buzz: Sonny Gray Hits Market; Bichette, Acuña Decisons Made

recommended
  1. MLB Trending Image: 3 Best MLB Free Agent Fits For Tarik Skubal If He Leaves Dodgers

    3 Best MLB Free Agent Fits For Tarik Skubal If He Leaves Dodgers

    MLB Trending Image: The Top 50 MLB Free Agents Of The 2026-27 Offseason, Ranked

    The Top 50 MLB Free Agents Of The 2026-27 Offseason, Ranked

    MLB Trending Image: Parade Beers And Praising Uecker: Top Moments From Brewers World Series Party

    Parade Beers And Praising Uecker: Top Moments From Brewers World Series Party

  2. MLB Trending Image: 2027 World Series Odds: Dodgers Open As Favorites; Brewers Second

    2027 World Series Odds: Dodgers Open As Favorites; Brewers Second

    MLB Trending Image: What Did Brewers Offer Tigers For Tarik Skubal, Who Ended Up With Dodgers?

    What Did Brewers Offer Tigers For Tarik Skubal, Who Ended Up With Dodgers?

    MLB Trending Image: The 11 'What If' Plays That Won The Brewers Their First-Ever World Series

    The 11 'What If' Plays That Won The Brewers Their First-Ever World Series

  3. MLB Trending Image: Milwaukee Brews Its First World Series: 4 Takeaways From The Brewers' Game 5 Win

    Milwaukee Brews Its First World Series: 4 Takeaways From The Brewers' Game 5 Win

    MLB Trending Image: The Milwaukee Brewers Captured The World Series And Made Their City Believe

    The Milwaukee Brewers Captured The World Series And Made Their City Believe

    MLB Trending Image: Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Bucs To Beat Falcons, Ravens To Cover

    Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Bucs To Beat Falcons, Ravens To Cover

Item 1 of 3
MLB trending
MLB Trending Image: 3 Best MLB Free Agent Fits For Tarik Skubal If He Leaves Dodgers
3 Best MLB Free Agent Fits For Tarik Skubal If He Leaves Dodgers
MLB Trending Image: The Top 50 MLB Free Agents Of The 2026-27 Offseason, Ranked
The Top 50 MLB Free Agents Of The 2026-27 Offseason, Ranked
MLB Trending Image: Parade Beers And Praising Uecker: Top Moments From Brewers World Series Party
Parade Beers And Praising Uecker: Top Moments From Brewers World Series Party
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cardinals vs Cowboys on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs CowboysWatch Falcons vs Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Falcons vs BuccaneersWatch Raiders vs Jets on FOX One Watch Raiders vs JetsWatch Vikings vs Lions on FOX One Watch Vikings vs LionsWatch Chargers vs Rams on FOX One Watch Chargers vs RamsWatch Wisconsin vs Iowa on FOX One Watch Wisconsin vs Iowa
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes