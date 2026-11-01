Red Sox, Diamondbacks Lead 2026 MLB Gold Glove Winners With Three Each
The Red Sox and Diamondbacks led all teams with three Gold Glove winners apiece when the awards were announced Sunday.
First basemen Christian Walker of Houston and Matt Olson of Atlanta each won the honor for the fourth time while Boston right fielder Wilyer Abreu won the fielding honor for the third year in a row.
Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela earned the honor for the second straight season and third baseman Caleb Durbin was a first-time winner.
Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno won his second Gold Glove, his first since 2023, while shortstop Geraldo Perdomo and right fielder Corbin Carroll were first-time winners.
Walker added to Gold Gloves he won in 2022, ‘23 and ‘24. Olson also earned the honor in 2018, ‘19 and ‘25.
Braves utility man Mauricio Dubon won his third Gold Glove after 2023 and ‘25.
Other second-time winners included Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman and center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger; Detroit catcher Dillon Dingler; and Milwaukee second baseman Brice Turang.
Additional first-time winners included Cleveland pitcher Tanner Bibee; Milwaukee left fielder Jackson Chourio; Texas utility man Ezequiel Duran; New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean; Tampa Bay shortstop Tanner Walls and Seattle second baseman Cole Young.
Voting was conducted among managers and up to six coaches from each team, who can’t select players on their own club. Since 2013, voting has been factored with a Society for American Baseball Research defensive index, which comprises about 25% of the total.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
-
3 Best MLB Free Agent Fits For Tarik Skubal If He Leaves Dodgers
The Top 50 MLB Free Agents Of The 2026-27 Offseason, Ranked
Parade Beers And Praising Uecker: Top Moments From Brewers World Series Party
-
2027 World Series Odds: Dodgers Open As Favorites; Brewers Second
What Did Brewers Offer Tigers For Tarik Skubal, Who Ended Up With Dodgers?
The 11 'What If' Plays That Won The Brewers Their First-Ever World Series
-
Milwaukee Brews Its First World Series: 4 Takeaways From The Brewers' Game 5 Win
The Milwaukee Brewers Captured The World Series And Made Their City Believe
Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Bucs To Beat Falcons, Ravens To Cover