Major League Baseball
Brewers' Jake Bauers Among Eight Players To Get $23 Million Qualifying Offer
Major League Baseball

Brewers' Jake Bauers Among Eight Players To Get $23 Million Qualifying Offer

Updated Nov. 2, 2026 7:04 p.m. ET

While a potential MLB lockout looms just weeks away, the hot stove is officially lit. 

Free agents are now eligible to sign contracts with any club, which could trigger a flurry of pre-lockout deals as teams and players seek security before the lockout deadline. On top of that, many players have already received qualifying offers.

According to ESPN, eight players received the one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer on Monday afternoon. While it remains to be seen who will accept, several names on the list have a massive decision to make before the deadline.

 

Here’s a list of the eight players that received the qualifying offer on Monday afternoon.

Arozarena is coming off the strongest season of his career for the Mariners and will most likely decline his option as he looks for a multi-year deal. The 31-year-old outfielder hit .281 with 26 home runs, 79 RBIs and a 5.7 WAR. 

His value goes far beyond a single strong season as his consistency is rare. He’s coming off his sixth consecutive 20-homer, 20-steal season and brings proven big-stage experience, having been a part of deep playoff runs with both the Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Suzuki is coming off yet another productive season in Chicago. With the Cubs, he posted a .270 batting average with 26 home runs and 86 RBIs, providing steady production both in right field and as a designated hitter.

Lowe is coming off one of his best seasons yet as a pro, showing off tremendous power for the Pirates. In 150 games, he slugged 35 home runs and drove in 96 RBIs while maintaining a solid .260 batting average at the plate.

Not only did Lowe show off his power, but this was the most home runs he’s hit since 2021, marking his third career season with at least 30 homers. Additionally, Lowe’s .260 batting average was his highest mark since 2020.

Rogers saw a bit of a decline in production with the Orioles this past season. Posting a 4.03 ERA across 169.2 innings with 157 strikeouts and a 1.18 WHIP, it remains to be seen whether he will accept Baltimore’s qualifying offer as he heads into free agency.

Morejón is expected to be one of the top relievers available on the free-agent market, but he could still accept the qualifying offer. In 86 innings pitched this season, he posted a 2.83 ERA with 107 strikeouts and three saves.

Bednar has seen quite the career resurrection over the past two seasons following his tenure with the Pirates. Through 69.1 innings, Bednar posted a 2.47 ERA with 76 strikeouts and a 1.07 WHIP with 35 saves.

Fresh off helping lead the Milwaukee Brewers to the franchise’s first-ever World Series title, first baseman Jake Bauers received the qualifying offer. He’s coming off a career season at the plate, hitting .266 with 26 home runs and 86 RBIs. Bauers also won the NLCS MVP following the four-game sweep of the Dodgers.

Jeffers was one of the hottest names floating around leading up to the trade deadline, but the Minnesota Twins opted to retain him. It remains unclear whether he'll accept the qualifying offer, but doing so would instantly make him one of the highest-paid catchers in the sport.

The Twins catcher is coming off another productive season in the Twin Cities. Though limited to 92 games, Jeffers batted .256 with 14 home runs and 56 RBIs while providing an impressive .814 OPS at the plate.

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