Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals Promote From Within For New General Manager
Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals Promote From Within For New General Manager

Published Nov. 6, 2026 12:27 p.m. ET

The St. Louis Cardinals have promoted 34-year-old Rob Cerfolio to general manager.

The Cardinals announced the move Friday. Cerfolio has been St. Louis' assistant GM overseeing player development and performance the past three seasons. He'll report to president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom.

"Since joining the Cardinals two years ago, Cerf has spearheaded tremendous progress in our player development efforts from top to bottom, and in the advancement of our performance group and its integration within our entire organization," Bloom said. "He is relentless in his desire to move us forward, and is invested in relationships with both new hires and longtime staff alike."

Cerfolio’s promotion comes after executive Randy Flores left the team Monday. Flores spent 11 years in St. Louis, including the past eight as assistant GM overseeing amateur and pro acquisitions.

Cerfolio joined the Cardinals after spending 10 years working his way up the ranks with the Cleveland Guardians, including his final three seasons as the team’s director of player development.

From Indian Springs, Alabama, he's staying in St. Louis after reportedly being a candidate to fill several front-office openings this offseason.

The Cardinals are coming off a 77-85 season in which they finished fourth in the National League Central and missed the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.

Cerfolio is a Yale graduate and credited for playing a role in the Cardinals' burgeoning youth movement, highlighted by standout seasons from outfielder Jordan Walker and second baseman JJ Wetherholt.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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