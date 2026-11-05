3 Best MLB Free Agent Fits For Jazz Chisholm Jr. If He Leaves Yankees

There's no denying Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s talent.

The New York Yankees' second baseman has whippish power from the left side of the plate, can move like the wind and make highlight-reel plays at second. The issue? Consistency.

Just one year ago in 2025, Chisholm was both an All-Star and a Silver Slugger. Then, he posted just 1.7 wins above replacement and a 97 OPS+ in 2026. Chisholm's talent figures to fetch him a considerable average annual salary, but the inconsistency that dates back to his time with the Miami Marlins (2020-24) likely precludes Chisholm from getting a long-term deal.

Here are the three best MLB free agent fits for Chisholm if he leaves New York:

Washington Nationals

At face value, Chisholm fits the bill for the Washington Nationals.

Chisholm would open 2027 as Washington's starting second baseman, helping replenish some of the quality production it traded away during the 2026 season in infielders Luis García Jr. and Curtis Mead. Yet, the Nationals still finished third in MLB in runs (821) and slugging percentage (.423).

Now, Washington does have Nasim Nuñez, who led the National League with 49 stolen bases in 2026 and posted 13 defensive runs saved at second base, but he doesn't possess the power, nor the track record of producing at the plate of Chisholm. In 2025, Chisholm totaled a career-high 31 home runs, 80 RBIs and 4.1 wins above replacement. Meanwhile, he has stolen 37.3 bases per season since 2024.

Plus, while shortstop and two-time All-Star CJ Abrams, — who's two years away from free agency — got run at second base down the stretch of last season, it's possible he'll be traded this offseason, given the chance he and the Nationals don't reach an extension. The Nationals could offer Chisholm — who has also played shortstop, including 310 starts in the minor leagues — a roadmap to playing either middle infield position (depending on where they prefer to start Abrams, should he not be traded) and rehab his value for a bigger payday down the road.

All that said, Washington may want to leave the door open for top prospect Eli Willits, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, to play every day at one of the two middle infield positions should he rocket through the minor-league ranks next year and/or have Abrams be able to ease into playing second base on a full-time basis.

Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds, who finished last in the NL Central with 75 wins last season, need upside — which Chisholm could provide.

In all likelihood, Chisholm would start at second base, moving Matt McLain to the bench, where he'd presumably be the first infielder off the bench. McLain, who has been Cincinnati's primary second baseman the last two years in a period that has seen him hit a combined .204, has also made 82 career starts at shortstop.

Chisholm, a two-time All-Star, would give Cincinnati an offensive upgrade at second and a capable, impact left-handed hitter to balance out manager Terry Francona's order. As for that offense, the Reds were last in MLB in hits (1,231) and on-base percentage (.305), 27th in runs (666) and 25th in slugging percentage (.394) last year, while recording the second-most strikeouts (1,544). Granted, they were fourth with 213 home runs.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati has been unable to get consistent outfield production from those not named JJ Bleday. Another option for the Reds is keeping McLain at second base and putting Chisholm in center field. Chisholm has extensive experience playing both middle infield positions, third base and center field, where he made 186 starts with the Miami Marlins.

At the same time, Cincinnati may prefer to stay the course with McLain — who was their first-round selection in 2021 — at second base and add a center fielder who consistently plays the position.

San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants need a second baseman, offense and something to smile about. Chisholm could check all those boxes.

Luis Arráez was terrific for the Giants last season, but the infielder's play — highlighted by hitting .324 — turned him into a prime trade candidate for a team that wasn't competing for the playoffs, so off Arráez went to the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline.

Now, Giants shortstop Willy Adames needs a double-play partner. Chisholm would fill San Francisco's void at second base and, perhaps as importantly, enhance an offense that was 29th in MLB in on-base percentage (.306), 26th in runs (669) and tied for 17th in slugging percentage (.400) last season.

From a sheer talent standpoint, Chisholm is an enticing option for any team that needs a second baseman. Still just 28 years old, it's feasible to believe he can be a perennial All-Star-caliber player because that's what Chisholm has been at his best. Perhaps the Yankees not re-signing Chisholm will light a fire under him?

Realistically, the Giants aren't one or two players away from being a wild-card team. With that in mind, they're an ideal situation for Chisholm to get back on track. They're not contenders, and it's a franchise searching for answers. Chisholm aims to get right, and San Francisco hopes to capture lightning in a bottle. It's a low-risk, potentially high-reward setup.