What is Shohei Ohtani's future as a two-way player?

"That's the position where I can help the team the most and make the best use of my strengths," the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar said in a press conference Wednesday, according to MLB.com.

Doubt over the 32-year-old's ability to continue both hitting and pitching comes after a 2026 campaign that saw Ohtani deal with knee, biceps and neck injuries, respectively. While he remained the Dodgers' primary designated hitter down the stretch of the season, Ohtani made just 14 outings as a starting pitcher – his last one coming on July 3 – after suffering inflammation in his left knee.

Still, over the 14 starts Ohtani made, he posted a 1.79 ERA and an 0.95 WHIP, while totaling 95 strikeouts and a 237 ERA over 85 ⅔ innings pitched. As a hitter, Ohtani, a four-time MVP, totaled 30 home runs and 81 RBIs over 135 games, while finishing with a .275/.377/.512 slash line.

Ohtani, who still managed to be the runner-up for the 2026 National League MVP Award, struggled on the stat sheet and by the eye test in the postseason, as he appeared to consistently limp to and fro the batter's box and go 5 for 26 (.192 batting average, with one extra-base hit) across eight games.

"While I'm glad [my hitting] came out at the end, I still feel like it was a little too late," Ohtani said about his postseason performance.

Ohtani's injury-riddled 2026 season comes after he suffered a torn UCL in his throwing elbow in Aug. 2023, which kept the right-hander off an MLB mound through his entire debut year with the Dodgers (2024). He didn't take the mound again until June 16, 2025.

In 2024, Ohtani, an All-Star in each of the last six seasons, became the first player in MLB history to accomplish a 50-50 season, logging 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases.