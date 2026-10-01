Major League Baseball
2026 MLB NLDS Odds: Brewers Open As Favorites Over Padres
Major League Baseball

2026 MLB NLDS Odds: Brewers Open As Favorites Over Padres

Updated Oct. 1, 2026 7:11 p.m. ET

The team with the best record in baseball faces the hottest team in baseball in a huge NLDS showdown on FOX and FS1. 

Let’s check out the Brewers-Padres divisional series odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 1, along with what to know about the matchup.

 

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 Milwaukee Brewers San Diego Padres Series Winner

Brewers: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)
Padres: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

 Milwaukee Brewers San Diego Padres Correct Score

Brewers win 3-2: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)
Brewers win 3-1: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)
Brewers win 3-0: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Padres win 3-1: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Padres win 3-2: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Padres win 3-0: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

 Milwaukee Brewers San Diego Padres Game 1 Winner (Oct. 3)

Spread: Brewers -1.5
Moneyline: Brewers -233, Padres +189
O/U: 7

 

Here's what to know about the Brewers-Padres odds:

Season Series: The Padres won the 2026 season series against the Brewers 4-2. Milwaukee took two of three at American Family Field in May, but San Diego answered with a three-game sweep at Petco Park in August. Since the All-Star break, these two teams have the best records in baseball, with the Brewers going 44-22 in that span and the Padres 43-23. San Diego has now won 10 of its last 12 games heading into this series but will have to travel to Milwaukee, where the Brewers had the best home record in baseball in the regular season. 

Playoff History: Since 2018, the Brewers have made the playoffs in seven of the last eight seasons with the only exception being 2022. However, in that span, they have gone 11-20 and only reached the NLCS two times (2018 and 2025). The last time Milwaukee made the World Series was in 1982, when it lost in seven games to the Cardinals. It has never won the World Series. Last season, the Brewers beat the Cubs in the NLDS before getting swept by the Dodgers in the NLCS. Meanwhile, since 2020, the Padres have now made the playoffs five times. But like Milwaukee, San Diego has continued to fall short, as it has only made the championship series once, back in 2022. The Padres are coming off a dominant sweep of the Cubs in the wild-card round and will look to avoid a third straight playoff exit before the championship series. 

 
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