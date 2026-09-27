Major League Baseball
2026 MLB Wild Card Series Odds: What To Know About Each Matchup
Major League Baseball

2026 MLB Wild Card Series Odds: What To Know About Each Matchup

Published Sep. 28, 2026 5:36 p.m. ET

The four MLB wild-card series are set, with more than a few juggernaut matchups.

Get ready for the MLB postseason with FOX Sports' wild-card series hub. 

 

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Major League BaseballAL Wild Card Series

Season Series: Houston went 5-2 against the White Sox in the regular season.

What To Know: Prior to this season, Chicago had at least 100 losses in each of the last three seasons. They last made the playoffs in 2021, and last won a playoff series in 2005, the same year they last won the World Series. As for the Astros, they have World Series wins in 2017 and 2022 and World Series losses in 2019 and 2021. 

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2026 AL Wild Card Odds: Astros Favored Over Upstart White Sox

AL Wild Card Odds: Astros Favored Over White Sox

Everything you need to know ahead of Astros-White Sox.

Season Series: The Yankees went 7-6 against the Red Sox in the regular season.

What To Know: The two teams faced off in the wild-card round just last season, and N.Y. emerged victorious in three games. Prior to that, Boston defeated New York in the AL wild-card game in 2021, and beat the Yanks 3-1 in the AL divisional round back in 2018. 

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2026 AL Wild Card Odds: Yankees Favored Over Rival Red Sox

AL Wild Card Odds: Yankees Favored Over Red Sox

The rivalry continues. Everything you need to know about Yankees-Red Sox.

 

Major League BaseballNL Wild Card Series

San Diego PadresPadres vs. Chicago CubsCubs

Season Series: During the regular season, the Cubs went 5-1 against the Padres.

What To Know: The Cubs beat the Padres 2-1 in last year’s wild-card round, but that series was played at Wrigley Field. The series now shifts to Petco Park. While Pete Crow-Armstrong has taken the baseball world by storm this summer and is a likely MVP, the Padres have been one of baseball’s hottest teams. San Diego owns MLB’s best record since July 24.

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2026 NL Wild Card Odds: Padres Open As Narrow Favorites Over Cubs

NL Wild Card Odds: Padres Favored Over Cubs

The Cubs and Padres will meet in the wild card for a second straight season. See the odds.

Season Series: The Braves won the regular-season series against the Phillies 9-4.

What To Know: The Braves and Phillies know each other well, and their rivalry has carried into October. The Phillies beat the Braves 3-1 in back-to-back division series in 2022 and 2023, and have won all three postseason series between the teams. The Phillies enter the postseason having lost six of their last 10 games and 14 of their last 24. 

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2026 NL Wild Card Odds: Braves Slight Favorites Over Phillies

NL Wild Card Odds: Braves Favored Over Philly

The NL East rivals are set to face off in the wild-card round. See the odds.

 
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