The Brewers Won 100 Games For The 1st Time (And These 5 Teams Still Never Have)

The Brewers won their 100th game of the season on Thursday with a 5-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, the first-ever time that Milwaukee has reached the 100-win mark. Before the 2026 season, the Brewers had not even won 99 games in a season before, nor 98 – Milwaukee reached those figures on Wednesday and Sunday, respectively, setting a new franchise record each time.

The elusive 100 has now been reached, though, after not all that many close calls. The 2025 Brewers won 97 games for the first time in franchise history, which dates back to 1969 when the Seattle Pilots were introduced to the league before shifting to Milwaukee for the 1970 season. Before ‘25, the Brewers’ best-ever regular season was 96 wins, achieved first in 2011 then again in 2018. The 1982 and 2021 squads won 95 each: the organization has just six other 90-plus-win seasons besides these.

At the end of April, the Brewers were 16-14. Since then, Milwaukee is 84-45, a .651 winning percentage. The Brewers have the only run differential in the majors better than +200 runs, and have the most wins in MLB this year against opponents with a winning record. The 2026 Brewers are as legit as anyone, in franchise history or the league right now.

Jacob Misiorowski had a quality rookie season, but he's ascended to an entirely new level in 2026. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Led by young ace Jacob Misiorowski – Miz is first in the majors in ERA (1.86), strikeouts (247), strikeouts per nine (13.1), hits per nine (5.0) and adjusted ERA+ (222) – Milwaukee's pitching deserves much of the credit for the team's success so far. But the lineup provides plenty, too, especially in the second half. Second baseman Brice Turang leads the entire team in wins above replacement with 7.2. First baseman Jake Bauers leads the NL in on-base percentage at .393. Outfielders Jackson Chourio and Garrett Mitchell have played quality defense on top of their productive seasons at the plate, with Chourio recently becoming the first-ever player with three 20 home run, 20 stolen base seasons before turning 23 – this team didn't accidentally win 100 games.

The Brewers had been one of six MLB teams to never win 100 games before; now there are just five teams waiting for their first triple-digit dub total. Here are the best seasons for those franchises, so far.

2012 Washington Nationals, 98-64

The 2019 Nationals might be the lone World Series champions in Washington – and Montreal's – history, but it's the 2012 edition of the Nats that has the franchise record for victories. That team – featuring a rookie Bryce Harper introducing himself to the league at just 19 years old – also included longtime Washington players like third baseman Ryan Zimmerman, shortstop Ian Desmond and a 23-year-old Stephen Strasburg.

The Nationals lost in the NLDS to the St. Louis Cardinals, however, and, like with the Brewers, haven't had all that many other seasons close to 100 wins. The 2017 iteration logged 97, and the 2014 one had 96. The 2016 Nationals and 1979 Expos both won 95 contests, and there have been four other seasons of at least 90 wins.

2011 Texas Rangers, 96-66

The 2011 Rangers were close to being Texas' first-ever World Series champion as well as its single-season wins leader. Until David Freese happened in Game 6 of the Fall Classic, anyway. Luckily, the 2023 World Series win over the Diamondbacks erases some of those bad memories, but that team won "just" 90 games in the regular season, so the 2011 edition remains on top for this particular stat. There have been much worse 90-win seasons.

Hall of Famer Adrian Beltré was a key part of the best Rangers (regular season) team in franchise history. (Photo by Rick Yeatts/Getty Images)

The Rangers first won 95 games in 1999, then again in 2016. Texas has six seasons with between 90 and 94 victories, and have never come that close to triple-digit wins. Unlike the next team on the list, though, at least the Rangers have a ring.

1998 San Diego Padres, 98-64

The 1998 Padres were the second San Diego squad to reach the World Series; this team, like the 1984 one, lost to the most dominant force in the league. In ‘84 it was the 104-win Tigers, and in 1998 it was the New York Yankees, winners of 114. The ’98 Padres were great – the most successful team in San Diego's history, given it had a number of wins to equal the year. But the 1998 Yankees were something else.

The 1998 season marks the lone time that the Padres have won more than 93 games in a season. The ‘84 team won just 92, which was their best-ever effort at the time, and the 2024 roster compiled 93 victories. San Diego has just three other seasons with at least 90 dubs: 1996, 2025 and 2010. The 2026 team could still get there to make it seven, but there aren’t enough games in the season to break the franchise record.

1997 Miami Marlins, 92-70

Just 92 wins? Sure, but this was also the first Marlins team to win a World Series. Back when they were still the Florida Marlins, this 92-win squad – in just its fifth year of existence – took Cleveland to seven games and secured a championship. The lineup was led by catcher Charles Johnson (4.4 WAR, .454 SLG), left fielder Moisés Alou (.292/.373/.493) and right fielder Gary Sheffield (21 homers in 135 games), while the rotation featured peak Kevin Brown (7.0 WAR, 2.69 ERA), Alex Fernandez (220 innings, 3.59 ERA) and 22-year-old hurler – and postseason hero – Livan Hernandez. (Who also made 29 starts for the 2011 Nationals' team.)

Livan Hernandez was the 1997 World Series MVP in addition to finishing second for NL Rookie of the Year, and a key part of the regular season rotation for the most successful Marlins' season ever. (Photo by RHONA WISE/AFP via Getty Images)

The only other Marlins team to win at least 90 games in a season was the 2003 edition, which picked up 91 and also won the World Series. Maybe they just don't need 100 wins to get the job done.

1985 Toronto Blue Jays, 99-62

Like with the 2012 Nationals, the best Blue Jays regular season team isn't its most successful overall. The 1985 Jays, in the franchise's ninth year of existence, just missed 100 victories but won the American League East. Toronto got a shot at the pennant in the ALCS, but lost to the eventual World Series champion Royals in seven games.

The 1987 edition would win 96 games, which is still the second-most in franchise history, but that team finished in second in the AL East behind the 98-win Tigers, Toronto's old rival in the pre-Wild Card era divisional alignment. The 1992 Blue Jays would also win 96 games, and the franchise's first World Series, and then the '93 team picked up 93 victories and a back-to-back championship.

The 2025 Jays ascended to similar heights, winning 94 and reaching the Fall Classic, but fell to the Dodgers in seven games. On four other occasions, Toronto has won between 91 and 93 games.