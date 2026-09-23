Major League Baseball
Yankees Slugger Giancarlo Stanton Could Return For Playoffs After 5-Month Absence
Major League Baseball

Yankees Slugger Giancarlo Stanton Could Return For Playoffs After 5-Month Absence

Published Sep. 23, 2026 8:10 p.m. ET

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton could return for the playoffs after a 5 1/2-month absence due to calf strains.

Stanton faced pitchers Wednesday at Double-A Somerset along with center fielder Trent Grisham, sidelined since straining his right hamstring on Sept. 4. Both ran the bases and Stanton homered while taking six or seven at-bats.

"Putting them on the outskirts of the conversation," New York manager Aaron Boone, bothered by a cold, said in a raspy voice.

Already without injured star Aaron Judge due to a strained right calf, New York is likely to host Boston in a best-of-three Wild Card Series starting Tuesday, with all three games at Yankee Stadium.

Following the end of the seasons for Yankees farm teams, New York has minor leaguers working out at Somerset in nearby New Jersey.

Stanton hasn't played since April 24 because of strained calf muscles in both legs after starting the season with a .256 batting average, three homers and 14 RBIs in 24 games. The 36-year-old former NL MVP had 38 homers and 100 RBIs in his first season with New York in 2018 but has missed 500 of 1,194 games since (41.9%), through the end of this regular season.

His other injuries included strains of his right biceps, right knee, left hamstring (three times), left quadriceps and both calf muscles along with right ankle inflammation, left Achilles tendinitis and tendon pain in both elbows.

"You’re looking more at a pinch-hit scenario," Boone said. "We’ll see if that’s even a realistic option."

Stanton is owed $25 million next year in the final guaranteed season of a $325 million, 13-year contract that includes a $10 million buyout of a 2028 club option.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
recommended
  1. MLB Trending Image: Tampa Bay Rays Secure AL East Crown: 'It's A Tough Division'

    Tampa Bay Rays Secure AL East Crown: 'It's A Tough Division'

    MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB Power Rankings: Every Contender’s Biggest Surprise This Season

    2026 MLB Power Rankings: Every Contender’s Biggest Surprise This Season

    MLB Trending Image: Mets Make Long-Term Decision On Interim Manager Andy Green

    Mets Make Long-Term Decision On Interim Manager Andy Green

  2. MLB Trending Image: Yankees Star Aaron Judge Expected To Miss AL Wild Card Series With Calf Injury

    Yankees Star Aaron Judge Expected To Miss AL Wild Card Series With Calf Injury

    MLB Trending Image: Cubs Star Alex Bregman Gets Positive News After Taking Foul Ball To The Face

    Cubs Star Alex Bregman Gets Positive News After Taking Foul Ball To The Face

    MLB Trending Image: Red Sox Make Decisions On Interim Manager Chad Tracy, Executive Craig Breslow

    Red Sox Make Decisions On Interim Manager Chad Tracy, Executive Craig Breslow

  3. MLB Trending Image: Pirates' Paul Skenes Explains How World Baseball Classic Held Him Back

    Pirates' Paul Skenes Explains How World Baseball Classic Held Him Back

    MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB Rookie Of The Year Odds: McGonigle, Stewart Favored

    2026 MLB Rookie Of The Year Odds: McGonigle, Stewart Favored

    MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB Playoff Picture, Standings: Rays Take AL East Over Yankees, Red Sox

    2026 MLB Playoff Picture, Standings: Rays Take AL East Over Yankees, Red Sox

Item 1 of 3
MLB trending
MLB Trending Image: Tampa Bay Rays Secure AL East Crown: 'It's A Tough Division'
Tampa Bay Rays Secure AL East Crown: 'It's A Tough Division'
MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB Power Rankings: Every Contender’s Biggest Surprise This Season
2026 MLB Power Rankings: Every Contender’s Biggest Surprise This Season
MLB Trending Image: Mets Make Long-Term Decision On Interim Manager Andy Green
Mets Make Long-Term Decision On Interim Manager Andy Green
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Inspired By The AL West, Take A Look At The Weakest Playoff Teams In MLB History

Inspired By The AL West, Take A Look At The Weakest Playoff Teams In MLB History

recommended
  1. MLB Trending Image: Tampa Bay Rays Secure AL East Crown: 'It's A Tough Division'

    Tampa Bay Rays Secure AL East Crown: 'It's A Tough Division'

    MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB Power Rankings: Every Contender’s Biggest Surprise This Season

    2026 MLB Power Rankings: Every Contender’s Biggest Surprise This Season

    MLB Trending Image: Mets Make Long-Term Decision On Interim Manager Andy Green

    Mets Make Long-Term Decision On Interim Manager Andy Green

  2. MLB Trending Image: Yankees Star Aaron Judge Expected To Miss AL Wild Card Series With Calf Injury

    Yankees Star Aaron Judge Expected To Miss AL Wild Card Series With Calf Injury

    MLB Trending Image: Cubs Star Alex Bregman Gets Positive News After Taking Foul Ball To The Face

    Cubs Star Alex Bregman Gets Positive News After Taking Foul Ball To The Face

    MLB Trending Image: Red Sox Make Decisions On Interim Manager Chad Tracy, Executive Craig Breslow

    Red Sox Make Decisions On Interim Manager Chad Tracy, Executive Craig Breslow

  3. MLB Trending Image: Pirates' Paul Skenes Explains How World Baseball Classic Held Him Back

    Pirates' Paul Skenes Explains How World Baseball Classic Held Him Back

    MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB Rookie Of The Year Odds: McGonigle, Stewart Favored

    2026 MLB Rookie Of The Year Odds: McGonigle, Stewart Favored

    MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB Playoff Picture, Standings: Rays Take AL East Over Yankees, Red Sox

    2026 MLB Playoff Picture, Standings: Rays Take AL East Over Yankees, Red Sox

Item 1 of 3
MLB trending
MLB Trending Image: Tampa Bay Rays Secure AL East Crown: 'It's A Tough Division'
Tampa Bay Rays Secure AL East Crown: 'It's A Tough Division'
MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB Power Rankings: Every Contender’s Biggest Surprise This Season
2026 MLB Power Rankings: Every Contender’s Biggest Surprise This Season
MLB Trending Image: Mets Make Long-Term Decision On Interim Manager Andy Green
Mets Make Long-Term Decision On Interim Manager Andy Green
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Seahawks vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs CommandersWatch Vikings vs Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs BuccaneersWatch Cardinals vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs 49ersWatch Illinois vs Ohio State on FOX One Watch Illinois vs Ohio StateWatch Minnesota vs Washington on FOX One Watch Minnesota vs Washington
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes