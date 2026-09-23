Yankees Slugger Giancarlo Stanton Could Return For Playoffs After 5-Month Absence

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton could return for the playoffs after a 5 1/2-month absence due to calf strains.

Stanton faced pitchers Wednesday at Double-A Somerset along with center fielder Trent Grisham, sidelined since straining his right hamstring on Sept. 4. Both ran the bases and Stanton homered while taking six or seven at-bats.

"Putting them on the outskirts of the conversation," New York manager Aaron Boone, bothered by a cold, said in a raspy voice.

Already without injured star Aaron Judge due to a strained right calf, New York is likely to host Boston in a best-of-three Wild Card Series starting Tuesday, with all three games at Yankee Stadium.

Following the end of the seasons for Yankees farm teams, New York has minor leaguers working out at Somerset in nearby New Jersey.

Stanton hasn't played since April 24 because of strained calf muscles in both legs after starting the season with a .256 batting average, three homers and 14 RBIs in 24 games. The 36-year-old former NL MVP had 38 homers and 100 RBIs in his first season with New York in 2018 but has missed 500 of 1,194 games since (41.9%), through the end of this regular season.

His other injuries included strains of his right biceps, right knee, left hamstring (three times), left quadriceps and both calf muscles along with right ankle inflammation, left Achilles tendinitis and tendon pain in both elbows.

"You’re looking more at a pinch-hit scenario," Boone said. "We’ll see if that’s even a realistic option."

Stanton is owed $25 million next year in the final guaranteed season of a $325 million, 13-year contract that includes a $10 million buyout of a 2028 club option.

Reporting by The Associated Press.