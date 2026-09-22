Major League Baseball
Red Sox Make Decisions On Interim Manager Chad Tracy, Executive Craig Breslow
Major League Baseball

Red Sox Make Decisions On Interim Manager Chad Tracy, Executive Craig Breslow

Updated Sep. 22, 2026 12:25 p.m. ET

The Boston Red Sox are staying the course.

Boston announced on Tuesday morning that it has signed interim manager Chad Tracy to a three-year extension that runs through the 2029 MLB season. The Red Sox will have a team option on Tracy for the 2030 season.

Meanwhile, Boston exercised team options on Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow for the 2029 and 2030 seasons.

"Craig and Chad are two exceptionally talented leaders who have earned these opportunities in very different ways," Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement. "Over the last three years, we have watched Craig bring clarity, discipline, and conviction to the work of building our baseball operation. Chad was asked to step into a difficult situation with little notice, but the trust he immediately commanded at the major league level was earned through years of work across our organization. What this team has accomplished over the past several months has been historic.

"Results matter greatly in this business, but so do judgment, character, and the ability to bring out the best in others. Craig and Chad have demonstrated all of those qualities, and they have earned our confidence in leading us forward."

Tracy was named Boston's interim manager on April 26 following the dismissal of manager Alex Cora, who was in his eighth year on the job, in the wake of the team's 10-17 start. Since being promoted to skipper, the Red Sox have gone 74-55 under Tracy and are 84-72 on the year.

Boston is in possession of the second AL wild-card seed and looks poised to face the New York Yankees, the No. 1 AL wild-card seed, in the Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium for a second consecutive year; New York defeated Boston in three games in the 2025 Wild Card Series.

Tracy was added to Cora's coaching staff for the 2026 MLB season after being the manager of the Worcester Red Sox, Boston's Triple-A affiliate, from 2022-25.

Breslow, a former 12-year, left-handed reliever, is in his third season as Boston's Chief Baseball Officer, a stint preceded by five seasons working in the Chicago Cubs' front office (2019-23). The Red Sox went 81-81 in 2024, followed by an 89-73 campaign in 2025.

The Red Sox close out the regular season with back-to-back three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians and Cubs.

share
recommended
  1. MLB Trending Image: Cubs Star Alex Bregman Gets Positive News After Taking Foul Ball To The Face

    Cubs Star Alex Bregman Gets Positive News After Taking Foul Ball To The Face

    MLB Trending Image: Red Sox Clinch Playoff Spot, Bounce Back After Horrid Start To Season

    Red Sox Clinch Playoff Spot, Bounce Back After Horrid Start To Season

    MLB Trending Image: Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Could Return To Lineup On Wednesday Against Padres

    Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Could Return To Lineup On Wednesday Against Padres

  2. MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB Rookie Of The Year Odds: McGonigle, Stewart Favored

    2026 MLB Rookie Of The Year Odds: McGonigle, Stewart Favored

    MLB Trending Image: 'It's The First Step': Atlanta Braves Clinch 7th NL East Title In 9 Years

    'It's The First Step': Atlanta Braves Clinch 7th NL East Title In 9 Years

    MLB Trending Image: Aaron Judge Is Back On The IL, Putting His Decision To Skip Rehab Assignment Into Focus

    Aaron Judge Is Back On The IL, Putting His Decision To Skip Rehab Assignment Into Focus

  3. MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB Playoff Picture, Standings: Red Sox Join The Postseason Party

    2026 MLB Playoff Picture, Standings: Red Sox Join The Postseason Party

    MLB Trending Image: Atlanta Braves Clinch 8th Playoff Berth In 9 Years With Win Over Astros

    Atlanta Braves Clinch 8th Playoff Berth In 9 Years With Win Over Astros

    MLB Trending Image: Here's Which MLB Teams Have Been Eliminated From Postseason Contention

    Here's Which MLB Teams Have Been Eliminated From Postseason Contention

Item 1 of 3
MLB trending
MLB Trending Image: Cubs Star Alex Bregman Gets Positive News After Taking Foul Ball To The Face
Cubs Star Alex Bregman Gets Positive News After Taking Foul Ball To The Face
MLB Trending Image: Red Sox Clinch Playoff Spot, Bounce Back After Horrid Start To Season
Red Sox Clinch Playoff Spot, Bounce Back After Horrid Start To Season
MLB Trending Image: Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Could Return To Lineup On Wednesday Against Padres
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Could Return To Lineup On Wednesday Against Padres
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 MLB Power Rankings: Every Contender’s Biggest Surprise This Season

2026 MLB Power Rankings: Every Contender’s Biggest Surprise This Season

recommended
  1. MLB Trending Image: Cubs Star Alex Bregman Gets Positive News After Taking Foul Ball To The Face

    Cubs Star Alex Bregman Gets Positive News After Taking Foul Ball To The Face

    MLB Trending Image: Red Sox Clinch Playoff Spot, Bounce Back After Horrid Start To Season

    Red Sox Clinch Playoff Spot, Bounce Back After Horrid Start To Season

    MLB Trending Image: Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Could Return To Lineup On Wednesday Against Padres

    Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Could Return To Lineup On Wednesday Against Padres

  2. MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB Rookie Of The Year Odds: McGonigle, Stewart Favored

    2026 MLB Rookie Of The Year Odds: McGonigle, Stewart Favored

    MLB Trending Image: 'It's The First Step': Atlanta Braves Clinch 7th NL East Title In 9 Years

    'It's The First Step': Atlanta Braves Clinch 7th NL East Title In 9 Years

    MLB Trending Image: Aaron Judge Is Back On The IL, Putting His Decision To Skip Rehab Assignment Into Focus

    Aaron Judge Is Back On The IL, Putting His Decision To Skip Rehab Assignment Into Focus

  3. MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB Playoff Picture, Standings: Red Sox Join The Postseason Party

    2026 MLB Playoff Picture, Standings: Red Sox Join The Postseason Party

    MLB Trending Image: Atlanta Braves Clinch 8th Playoff Berth In 9 Years With Win Over Astros

    Atlanta Braves Clinch 8th Playoff Berth In 9 Years With Win Over Astros

    MLB Trending Image: Here's Which MLB Teams Have Been Eliminated From Postseason Contention

    Here's Which MLB Teams Have Been Eliminated From Postseason Contention

Item 1 of 3
MLB trending
MLB Trending Image: Cubs Star Alex Bregman Gets Positive News After Taking Foul Ball To The Face
Cubs Star Alex Bregman Gets Positive News After Taking Foul Ball To The Face
MLB Trending Image: Red Sox Clinch Playoff Spot, Bounce Back After Horrid Start To Season
Red Sox Clinch Playoff Spot, Bounce Back After Horrid Start To Season
MLB Trending Image: Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Could Return To Lineup On Wednesday Against Padres
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Could Return To Lineup On Wednesday Against Padres
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Seahawks vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs CommandersWatch Vikings vs Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs BuccaneersWatch Cardinals vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs 49ersWatch Illinois vs Ohio State on FOX One Watch Illinois vs Ohio StateWatch Minnesota vs Washington on FOX One Watch Minnesota vs Washington
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes