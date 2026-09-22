Red Sox Make Decisions On Interim Manager Chad Tracy, Executive Craig Breslow

The Boston Red Sox are staying the course.

Boston announced on Tuesday morning that it has signed interim manager Chad Tracy to a three-year extension that runs through the 2029 MLB season. The Red Sox will have a team option on Tracy for the 2030 season.

Meanwhile, Boston exercised team options on Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow for the 2029 and 2030 seasons.

"Craig and Chad are two exceptionally talented leaders who have earned these opportunities in very different ways," Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement. "Over the last three years, we have watched Craig bring clarity, discipline, and conviction to the work of building our baseball operation. Chad was asked to step into a difficult situation with little notice, but the trust he immediately commanded at the major league level was earned through years of work across our organization. What this team has accomplished over the past several months has been historic.

"Results matter greatly in this business, but so do judgment, character, and the ability to bring out the best in others. Craig and Chad have demonstrated all of those qualities, and they have earned our confidence in leading us forward."

Tracy was named Boston's interim manager on April 26 following the dismissal of manager Alex Cora, who was in his eighth year on the job, in the wake of the team's 10-17 start. Since being promoted to skipper, the Red Sox have gone 74-55 under Tracy and are 84-72 on the year.

Boston is in possession of the second AL wild-card seed and looks poised to face the New York Yankees, the No. 1 AL wild-card seed, in the Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium for a second consecutive year; New York defeated Boston in three games in the 2025 Wild Card Series.

Tracy was added to Cora's coaching staff for the 2026 MLB season after being the manager of the Worcester Red Sox, Boston's Triple-A affiliate, from 2022-25.

Breslow, a former 12-year, left-handed reliever, is in his third season as Boston's Chief Baseball Officer, a stint preceded by five seasons working in the Chicago Cubs' front office (2019-23). The Red Sox went 81-81 in 2024, followed by an 89-73 campaign in 2025.

The Red Sox close out the regular season with back-to-back three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians and Cubs.