Major League Baseball
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Could Return To Lineup On Wednesday Against Padres
Major League Baseball

Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Could Return To Lineup On Wednesday Against Padres

Published Sep. 20, 2026 4:54 p.m. ET

Shohei Ohtani could make his return for the Los Angeles Dodgers sooner rather than later.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided an encouraging update on Ohtani, revealing that he could return as early as Wednesday and is expected to play every game down the stretch once activated.

Roberts also believes it’s important for Ohtani to get as many at-bats as possible once he returns to the field.

Through 130 games, Ohtani is batting .277 with 30 home runs, 80 RBIs, and a .902 OPS. While his offensive numbers rank among the league's elite, Ohtani won't return to the mound this season or during the playoffs as he focuses exclusively on hitting.

Regardless of his status on the mound, the plan remains to maximize Ohtani’s impact at the plate as much as possible. The Dodgers continue to hold firm control of the National League West with a 95-60 record and a nine-game lead in first place. 

If Ohtani can return on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, it will mark his first game back since Sept. 7. For a Dodgers team eyeing a historic three-peat, inserting Ohtani’s bat back into the lineup provides a massive boost heading into the postseason.

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