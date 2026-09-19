Shohei Ohtani Making 'Productive' Swing Progress, Hasn't Faced Pitching Yet
Shohei Ohtani is progressing with his swing while on the injured list, although the Los Angeles Dodgers' designated hitter has yet to face pitching or the Trajekt kachine.
"He's not there yet," manager Dave Roberts said Friday, "but everything I've heard, it's been a really productive last three to four to five days. He's in a good spot."
Ohtani reunited with the team after their seven-game trip culminated in the Dodgers clinching the NL West title for the 13th time in 14 years with a win at Cincinnati on Thursday.
Ohtani went on the IL just before the road trip with lingering pain in his right biceps, left leg and neck. He stayed back in Los Angeles to receive treatment and hit off a tee for the first time Tuesday.
He's eligible to return on Wednesday, during the Dodgers’ final home series against San Diego.
Roberts said he'd like Ohtani to get 10 to 12 at-bats against pitching before he returns to the lineup.
"It's what he feels good with, what gets him ready," Roberts said.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
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