Dodgers Clinch 5th Straight NL West Title, Making It 13 In Past 14 Seasons

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their fifth consecutive NL West division title and 13th in 14 seasons, sparked by four hits from Kyle Tucker that included a first-inning home run in an 8-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday,

The two-time World Series champions already were assured of their 14th straight postseason appearance, trying the record Atlanta set from 1991 to 2005. Los Angeles (93-60) had clinched no worse than a wild-card berth on Monday.

Los Angeles opened a 9 1/2-game lead over second-place San Diego and has the second-best record in the NL as they try to overtake Milwaukee (95-57 entering Thursday) for the top NL seed. The division clinching was the fourth earliest for the Dodgers after Sept. 10 in 2019, Sept. 13 in 2022 and Sept. 16 in 2023.

Tucker fell a triple short of the cycle and had three RBIs, hitting a single and a pair of doubles. He hit his 16th homer, a two-run drive in the first off Brady Singer, who allowed seven runs, nine hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Freddie Freeman's sacrifice fly and Tucker's RBI double boosted the lead in the second, and the Dodgers opened a 7-0 lead in the fourth on Max Muncy's two-run double and Josue De Paula's RBI single.

Dodger left-hander Justin Wrobleski, making his 22nd start this season and first since Sept. 6, did not allow a baserunner in three innings while striking out three.

Wrobleski and Blake Treinen combined to retire their first 11 batters before Sal Stewart's 32nd homer.

Landon Knack (1-0) allowed four hits over four scoreless innings for his first big league win since May 31 last year.

Miguel Rojas homered off Brandon Williamson in the ninth.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said reliever Edwin Diaz (neck inflammation) finished his minor league injury rehabilitation assignment and will be activated this weekend.

Up next

Dodgers: RHP Tyler Glasnow (4-1, 3.50) starts Friday against San Francisco, who send LHP Cesar Perdomo (0-1, 3.68) to the mound,

Reds: RHP Chase Burns (15-3, 2.80) starts Friday against the Chicago Cubs.