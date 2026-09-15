Major League Baseball
It's Roberto Clemente Day! Pirates Legend's MLB Career By The Numbers
Major League Baseball

It's Roberto Clemente Day! Pirates Legend's MLB Career By The Numbers

Published Sep. 15, 2026 2:14 p.m. ET

Everybody who takes the field in Tuesday night's MLB games will have a No. 21 patch on their jersey.

That's because Sept. 15 is Roberto Clemente Day, a day of remembrance for Pittsburgh Pirates legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente and his charitable contributions, a legacy that lives on through the Roberto Clemente Foundation.

As for the right fielder's on-field success, Clemente, who wore No. 21, was a force to be reckoned with. Here's his MLB career (1955-72) by the numbers:

1A: Clemente is first in Pirates history with 3,000 hits, 4,492 total bases and 2,154 singles.

1B: On that note, he's one of 33 players to hit the 3,000-hit mark. 

2A: Clemente was part of the Pirates' 1960 and 1971 World Series triumphs.

2B: Clemente led the National League in hits twice: in 1964 and 1967.

2C: His career 95 wins above replacement are second in Pirates history and 37th in MLB altogether.

3: Clemente is third in Pirates history with 1,416 runs scored, 1,305 RBIs, 440 doubles and 166 triples.

4: He led the NL in batting average in four seasons: 1961, 1964, 1965 and 1967.

8.2: Clemente led NL position players with 8.2 wins above replacement in 1968.

10: Clemente logged a double-digit number of triples in 10 seasons, including leading the NL with 12 triples in 1969.

12: The number of Gold Gloves he won.

15: The number of All-Star nods he received.

18: Each of Clemente's 18 seasons in the sport were spent with the Pirates.

200: He logged 200-plus hits in four seasons: 1961, 1964, 1966 and 1967.

240: The number of home runs Clemente hit.

300: Clemente finished with a .300 or higher batting average in 13 of his 18 seasons in the sport.

317: Clemente was a career .317 regular-season hitter, tied with Joe Harris for 66th in MLB history.

318: He was a career .318 postseason hitter in 113 plate appearances.

1966: Clemente won the 1966 NL MVP Award.

1971: Clemente was the 1971 World Series MVP, totaling 12 hits, two home runs and four RBIs while posting a .414/.452/.759 slash line in the seven-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

1973: MLB renamed the "Commissioner’s Award" the "Roberto Clemente Award" in 1973, which is an award "given annually to a player who demonstrates the values Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente displayed in his commitment to community and understanding the value of helping others." Each of MLB's 30 teams have a nominee for the award, with the league office naming one recipient of the honor during the World Series of that particular year.

2,305: Clemente is first in MLB history with 2,305 appearances in right field.

2,433: Clemente and Honus Wagner are tied for first in Pirates history with 2,433 games played.

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