Major League Baseball
Brewers Rally Past Padres With Chourio's Two-Run Hit In Bottom Of The Ninth
Major League Baseball

Brewers Rally Past Padres With Chourio's Two-Run Hit In Bottom Of The Ninth

Published Oct. 4, 2026 7:58 p.m. ET

Jackson Chourio hit a two-run single off hard-throwing Mason Miller with two outs in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the San Diego Padres for the second time in 20 hours, a 4-3 victory Sunday for a 2-0 NL Division Series lead.

Miller entered with a 3-2 lead, trying for his first six-out save since 2024. He retired the side in order in the eighth and, after a leadoff groundout in the ninth, issued his first career postseason walks to Christian Yelich and Sal Frelick.

Andrew Vaughn flied out and pinch hitter Gary Sanchez walked on a full count.

Chourio lined a 101.3 mph fastball up the middle, past second baseman Jake Cronenworth’s attempt for a diving backhand stop, and into center field as two runs scored.

WALK-OFF! Jackson Chourio Lifts Brewers Past Padres in Game 2!

WALK-OFF! Jackson Chourio Lifts Brewers Past Padres in Game 2!
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