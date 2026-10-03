Major League Baseball
MLB World Series Predictions: Can Anyone Stop the Dodgers' Three-Peat?
Major League Baseball

MLB World Series Predictions: Can Anyone Stop the Dodgers' Three-Peat?

Published Oct. 3, 2026 9:08 p.m. ET

David Ortiz is all in on the Dodgers winning a third consecutive title, but not everyone on the MLB on FOX crew is ready to crown L.A. just yet.

Dontrelle Willis, Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez and Ortiz split their picks evenly between the two franchises, with Jeter and Rodriguez taking New York and Willis and Ortiz siding with Los Angeles. The segment also came with some playful ribbing over who on set got a call from the Yankees' front office.

Willis got things started with the Dodgers, picking them to beat the Tampa Bay Rays and leaning on the strength of their rotation and overall roster.

"Dodgers over Rays. I know I got a couple Yankee faithfuls up here, but the Dodgers win," Willis said. "They have that rotation, timely hitting, and most important, experience."

Jeter, the first of those Yankee faithfuls, went with New York to win it all, riding its pitching staff past a surprise National League contender.

"I got the New York Yankees riding their pitching staff over the surprise team, the San Diego Padres," Jeter said.

Rodriguez agreed on the champion but chose a different opponent, calling for a rematch of the Yankees-Dodgers World Series from a couple of years ago. His reasoning came down to the arms on both sides.

"I'm gonna go with the Yankees beating the Dodgers in a rematch from a couple of years ago," Rodriguez said. "Best two pitching staffs in the game — I'm going with pitching and defense."

Dodgers Impress in Game 1 👀 Papi, A-Rod & Jeter analyze LA’s performance, Skubal’s greatness & more

Dodgers Impress in Game 1 👀 Papi, A-Rod & Jeter analyze LA’s performance, Skubal’s greatness & more

With two of his three desk-mates rocking with the men in pinstripes, Willis couldn't let it slide.

"(Brian)Cashman called both of y'all already. I know the deal," he said.

Ortiz had the last word and used it to side with Willis, picking Los Angeles over New York. He admitted the Dodgers' dominance hasn't gotten old for him, even if it probably should have by now.

"We've been watching the Dodgers whooping everybody every year, man, and I still don't get enough of it. I guess we don't learn," Ortiz said. "Come on, man…Dodgers over the Yankees. I believe the Yankees have good pitching, but the Dodgers are still the same. Three-peat. Let's go."

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