Major League Baseball
2026 MLB ALDS Odds: Guardians Favored Over White Sox
Major League Baseball

2026 MLB ALDS Odds: Guardians Favored Over White Sox

Published Oct. 1, 2026 11:47 a.m. ET

Two AL Central rivals will face off with a trip to the American League Championship Series on the line.

Let’s check out the Guardians-White Sox divisional series odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 1, along with what to know about the matchup.

 

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Guardians White Sox Series Winner

Guardians: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)
White Sox: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Guardians White Sox Correct Score

Guardians win 3-1: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Guardians win 3-2: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)
White Sox win 3-2: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
White Sox win 3-1: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Guardians win 3-0: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
White Sox win 3-0: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Guardians White Sox Game 1 (Oct. 3)

Spread: Guardians -1.5
Moneyline: Guardians -156, White Sox +129
O/U: 7

 

Here's what to know about the Guardians-White Sox odds:

Season Series: This series won't struggle from a lack of familiarity between the two teams. The Guardians and White Sox emerge from the same division, and in 13 matchups this season, Cleveland won seven and Chicago won six — about as even as it can get. The White Sox come into this series with momentum, however, having swept the favored Astros in the wild-card round. Now, they are an underdog once again. Is another upset in store? 

Recent History: With that series victory over the Astros, the White Sox got their first playoff win since 2005 — the same year they last won the World Series. As for the Guardians, they've made it to the postseason in three of the last four years. They lost in the wild card last year, the ALCS in 2024 and the ALDS in 2022. Their last World Series appearance came in 2016, a seven-game loss to the Cubs.

 
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