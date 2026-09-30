Major League Baseball
ABS Challenge Decides MLB Playoff Game For First Time, And Phillies Stay Alive
Major League Baseball

ABS Challenge Decides MLB Playoff Game For First Time, And Phillies Stay Alive

Updated Sep. 30, 2026 6:22 p.m. ET

The Phillies' 4-3 win over the Braves in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series ended with a first in MLB postseason history: a game-ending ABS challenge.

With the Phillies up a run in the bottom of the 10th, Andrew Painter faced Dominic Smith with two outs and two runners on. Painter got to an 0-2 count, and plate umpire Adam Beck ruled his fastball a ball. Painter and catcher J.T. Realmuto didn't wait as they immediately asked for a review.

The ABS system confirmed the pitch clipped the strike zone, turning the ball into strike three. Smith was out, the game was over, and the Phillies had forced a decisive Game 3.

It was the first time a postseason game had ended with a strike-zone appeal.

Painter, a starter during the regular season, bailed out a taxed Phillies bullpen with three scoreless innings. He stranded the two runners in the 10th after Mauricio Dubon singled and Michael Harris II added a bloop single.

Philadelphia erased a 3-1 deficit with back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning, and Alec Bohm's two-out homer in the 10th gave the Phillies a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. The win forces a decisive Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series on Thursday.

Atlanta had seemed to be in control. In the seventh, Drake Baldwin's double glanced off Bryce Harper's glove in right field, scoring Sean Murphy to put the Braves up 2-1, and Matt Olson added a sacrifice fly. Kyle Schwarber stepped up and drove a 447-foot homer off Dylan Lee, and Harper followed with a 418-foot shot to tie the game 3-3.

Philadelphia erased a 3-1 deficit with back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning, and Alec Bohm's two-out homer in the 10th gave the Phillies a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Bohm finished the comeback in the 10th, launching a 357-foot drive to right off Didier Fuentes for his third career postseason homer. 

The Phillies and Braves meet in Game 3 on Thursday.

share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB Playoffs: 2026 Wild-Card Predictions, X-Factors And Why Each Team Can Win

MLB Playoffs: 2026 Wild-Card Predictions, X-Factors And Why Each Team Can Win

recommended
  1. MLB Trending Image: Why Athletics Outfielder Zack Gelof Is Suing Tigers For Damages

    Why Athletics Outfielder Zack Gelof Is Suing Tigers For Damages

    MLB Trending Image: Red Sox, Yankees Unveil Rosters For 2026 MLB Wild Card Series

    Red Sox, Yankees Unveil Rosters For 2026 MLB Wild Card Series

    MLB Trending Image: MLB Postseason Bracket, Schedule For Wild Card Round And World Series

    MLB Postseason Bracket, Schedule For Wild Card Round And World Series

  2. MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB Wild Card Series Odds: What To Know About Each Matchup

    2026 MLB Wild Card Series Odds: What To Know About Each Matchup

    MLB Trending Image: Aaron Judge Not On Yankees Wild Card Series Roster Against Red Sox

    Aaron Judge Not On Yankees Wild Card Series Roster Against Red Sox

    MLB Trending Image: Yankees vs. Red Sox: Breaking Down The Wild Card Series Pitching Matchups

    Yankees vs. Red Sox: Breaking Down The Wild Card Series Pitching Matchups

  3. MLB Trending Image: MLB Wild-Card Power Rankings: The 8 Teams Who Kick Off The Playoffs

    MLB Wild-Card Power Rankings: The 8 Teams Who Kick Off The Playoffs

    MLB Trending Image: MLB Playoffs: Pope Leo XIV Sends White Sox Letter Ahead Of Wild Card Series

    MLB Playoffs: Pope Leo XIV Sends White Sox Letter Ahead Of Wild Card Series

    MLB Trending Image: Jim Crane: Astros’ Playoff Run Will Factor Into Decision On Joe Espada's Future

    Jim Crane: Astros’ Playoff Run Will Factor Into Decision On Joe Espada's Future

Item 1 of 3
MLB trending
MLB Trending Image: Why Athletics Outfielder Zack Gelof Is Suing Tigers For Damages
Why Athletics Outfielder Zack Gelof Is Suing Tigers For Damages
MLB Trending Image: Red Sox, Yankees Unveil Rosters For 2026 MLB Wild Card Series
Red Sox, Yankees Unveil Rosters For 2026 MLB Wild Card Series
MLB Trending Image: MLB Postseason Bracket, Schedule For Wild Card Round And World Series
MLB Postseason Bracket, Schedule For Wild Card Round And World Series
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cowboys vs. Texans on FOX One Watch Cowboys vs. TexansWatch Packers vs. Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Packers vs. BuccaneersWatch Rams vs. Eagles on FOX One Watch Rams vs. EaglesWatch Jets vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Jets vs. BearsWatch Dolphins vs. Vikings on FOX One Watch Dolphins vs. Vikings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes