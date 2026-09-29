Major League Baseball
Why Athletics Outfielder Zack Gelof Is Suing Tigers For Damages
Major League Baseball

Why Athletics Outfielder Zack Gelof Is Suing Tigers For Damages

Published Sep. 29, 2026 1:33 p.m. ET

Athletics outfielder Zack Gelof has filed a lawsuit against the Detroit Tigers, Ilitch Holdings and the Detroit-Wayne County Stadium Authority for damages after his right knee slammed into a Comerica Park fence during a game last summer.

"We are aware of the lawsuit and do not comment on pending litigation," the Tigers said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gelof was hurt in the third inning of a 4-1 loss to the Tigers on July 9 while making a sliding catch in foul territory and colliding with a metal fence. The 26-year-old infielder immediately grabbed his knee in obvious pain, a tear in his uniform pants showed where his leg made contact with the fence. He was left with a deep cut under his right knee cap, just missing the tendon, and didn’t play again until Aug. 10.

"This injury could have easily been prevented through the most basic and inexpensive design," said Gelof’s attorney, Jon Marko. "It doesn’t take a stadium design expert to realize that sharp metal fencing in an area where players are required to slide and play around is a recipe for disaster like the one that occurred here.

"All they had to do was put cheap padding up like they did after Zack was injured and this entire incident could have been avoided. My son’s little league diamond is safer."

Gelof hit .256 with 22 homers and 55 RBIs — both career highs — in 111 games during his fourth season. The A's finished the season 64-98, putting them ahead of only the Los Angeles and the Colorado Rockies in the majors.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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