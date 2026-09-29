Major League Baseball
Red Sox, Yankees Unveil Rosters For 2026 MLB Wild Card Series
Major League Baseball

Red Sox, Yankees Unveil Rosters For 2026 MLB Wild Card Series

Published Sep. 29, 2026 11:51 a.m. ET

The waiting is over!

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will square off in the postseason for the seventh time and for the second consecutive year on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, the site of the best-of-three-game American League Wild Card Series. Is Yankees superstar and three-time AL MVP Aaron Judge, who's dealing with a calf strain, active? What about Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton? Is Boston ace Garrett Crochet back on the mound after a five-month absence due to a shoulder injury?

Here are both Boston and New York's 26-man rosters for the wild-card round, which the two teams released on Tuesday morning:

Los Angeles DodgersBoston Red Sox Roster

Pitchers:

  • Brayan Bello
  • Jake Bennett
  • Arolis Chapman
  • Garrett Crochet
  • Alec Gamboa
  • Sonny Gray
  • Erik Miller
  • Wyatt Olds
  • Ranger Suárez
  • Payton Tolle
  • Greg Weissert
  • Garrett Whitlock

Catchers:

  • Adley Rutschman
  • Connor Wong

Infielders:

  • Willson Contreras
  • Caleb Durbin
  • Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  • Andruw Monasterio
  • Trevor Story

Outfielders:

  • Wilyer Abreu
  • Roman Anthony
  • Jarren Duren
  • Ceddanne Rafaela
  • Jahmai Jones

Utility:

  • Nate Eaton
  • Nick Sogard

Los Angeles DodgersNew York Yankees Roster

Pitchers:

  • David Bednar
  • Paul Blackburn
  • Gerrit Cole
  • Max Fried
  • Brent Headrick
  • Carlos Rodón
  • Cam Schlittler
  • John Schreiber
  • Will Warren
  • Ryan Yarbrough

Catchers:

  • Ali Sánchez
  • Austin Wells

Infielders:

  • José Caballero
  • Jazz Chisholm Jr.
  • Luis García Jr.
  • Paul Goldschmidt
  • George Lombard Jr.
  • Ryan McMahon
  • Ben Rice
  • Amed Rosario
  • Anthony Volpe

Outfielders/Designated Hitter:

  • Cody Bellinger
  • Trent Grisham
  • Spencer Jones
  • Heliot Ramos
  • Giancarlo Stanton
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