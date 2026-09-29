Red Sox, Yankees Unveil Rosters For 2026 MLB Wild Card Series

The waiting is over!

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will square off in the postseason for the seventh time and for the second consecutive year on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, the site of the best-of-three-game American League Wild Card Series. Is Yankees superstar and three-time AL MVP Aaron Judge, who's dealing with a calf strain, active? What about Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton? Is Boston ace Garrett Crochet back on the mound after a five-month absence due to a shoulder injury?

Here are both Boston and New York's 26-man rosters for the wild-card round, which the two teams released on Tuesday morning:

Boston Red Sox Roster

Pitchers:

Brayan Bello

Jake Bennett

Arolis Chapman

Garrett Crochet

Alec Gamboa

Sonny Gray

Erik Miller

Wyatt Olds

Ranger Suárez

Payton Tolle

Greg Weissert

Garrett Whitlock

Catchers:

Adley Rutschman

Connor Wong

Infielders:

Willson Contreras

Caleb Durbin

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Andruw Monasterio

Trevor Story

Outfielders:

Wilyer Abreu

Roman Anthony

Jarren Duren

Ceddanne Rafaela

Jahmai Jones

Utility:

Nate Eaton

Nick Sogard

New York Yankees Roster

Pitchers:

David Bednar

Paul Blackburn

Gerrit Cole

Max Fried

Brent Headrick

Carlos Rodón

Cam Schlittler

John Schreiber

Will Warren

Ryan Yarbrough

Catchers:

Ali Sánchez

Austin Wells

Infielders:

José Caballero

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Luis García Jr.

Paul Goldschmidt

George Lombard Jr.

Ryan McMahon

Ben Rice

Amed Rosario

Anthony Volpe

Outfielders/Designated Hitter: