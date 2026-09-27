Major League Baseball
2026 AL Wild Card Odds: Yankees Favored Over Rival Red Sox
Major League Baseball

2026 AL Wild Card Odds: Yankees Favored Over Rival Red Sox

Updated Sep. 28, 2026 12:25 p.m. ET

It would be hard to tell the story of Major League Baseball without talking about the rivalry between the Yankees and Red Sox. 

That rivalry will write another chapter this postseason, with the two teams set to face off in the AL wild-card round. 

Let's check out the odds for the series at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 28, as well as what to know.

 

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Major League BaseballAL Wild Card: Yankees vs. Red Sox

New York Yankees Boston Red Sox Series Winner

Yankees: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)
Red Sox: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

New York Yankees Boston Red Sox Correct Score

Yankees win 2-0: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Yankees win 2-1: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)
Red Sox win 2-1: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Red Sox win 2-0: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

New York Yankees Boston Red Sox Game 1 (Sept. 30)

Spread: Yankees -1.5
Moneyline: Yankees -155, Red Sox +128
O/U: 6.5

 

Here's what to know about the Yankees-Red Sox odds:

Season Series: The Yankees won the regular-season matchup between the two teams 7-6. Boston was 4-3 at home against New York at home, and New York was 4-2 at home against Boston. However, the Yankees won three of the last four over the Red Sox, including a 16-1 demolition on Aug. 30. 

MLB's Greatest Rivalry: It doesn't get much better than Yankees vs. Red Sox, does it? The two teams faced off in the wild-card round just last season, and N.Y. emerged victorious in three games. Prior to that, Boston defeated New York in the AL wild-card game in 2021, and beat the Yanks 3-1 in the AL divisional round back in 2018. The Yankees will trot out Max Fried in Game 1 of this series, while the Red Sox have yet to announce their starter. In the regular season, Fried went 5-5 with a 2.80 ERA but was 2-0 against Boston.

 
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