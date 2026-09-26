Justin Verlander's Legendary Career Ends With Heartwarming Hug From His Daughter

As far as storybook endings go, Justin Verlander just made one a reality.

Not only has he put together a Hall of Fame career, but he’s easily one of the most dominant and impactful forces on the mound in baseball history. On Saturday afternoon, he walked off the field for the final time, and in the most memorable way possible.

Verlander’s historic career came to an end after 91 pitches in the top of the sixth, when Tigers manager A.J. Hinch came out to make the final pitch count official. In an emotional surprise, his daughter ran out to meet him on the mound, sharing a warm hug before they walked off together.

If there was ever a perfect way to walk off the mound for the final time, it's hard to imagine Verlander wanting it any other way.

At 43 years old, Verlander is capping off a legendary Hall of Fame career. Not only is he leaving with 3,560 career strikeouts, but he’s also a two-time World Series champion, three-time Cy Young winner, AL MVP, and 10-time All-Star.

He won two World Series with the Houston Astros during a career that also featured stints with the New York Mets and Detroit Tigers. He ranks among the top 10 all-time in strikeouts and is one of only six pitchers in MLB history to throw three career no-hitters.

Justin Verlander walks of the diamond along with his daughter. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Verlander didn’t get the win on Saturday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but his place in the history books was already secured long ago.