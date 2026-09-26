Major League Baseball
Justin Verlander's Legendary Career Ends With Heartwarming Hug From His Daughter
Major League Baseball

Justin Verlander's Legendary Career Ends With Heartwarming Hug From His Daughter

Updated Sep. 26, 2026 5:06 p.m. ET

As far as storybook endings go, Justin Verlander just made one a reality. 

Not only has he put together a Hall of Fame career, but he’s easily one of the most dominant and impactful forces on the mound in baseball history. On Saturday afternoon, he walked off the field for the final time, and in the most memorable way possible.

Verlander’s historic career came to an end after 91 pitches in the top of the sixth, when Tigers manager A.J. Hinch came out to make the final pitch count official. In an emotional surprise, his daughter ran out to meet him on the mound, sharing a warm hug before they walked off together.

If there was ever a perfect way to walk off the mound for the final time, it's hard to imagine Verlander wanting it any other way.

At 43 years old, Verlander is capping off a legendary Hall of Fame career. Not only is he leaving with 3,560 career strikeouts, but he’s also a two-time World Series champion, three-time Cy Young winner, AL MVP, and 10-time All-Star.

He won two World Series with the Houston Astros during a career that also featured stints with the New York Mets and Detroit Tigers. He ranks among the top 10 all-time in strikeouts and is one of only six pitchers in MLB history to throw three career no-hitters.

Justin Verlander walks of the diamond along with his daughter. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Verlander didn’t get the win on Saturday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but his place in the history books was already secured long ago.

share
recommended
  1. MLB Trending Image: The Brewers Won 100 Games For The 1st Time (And These 5 Teams Still Never Have)

    The Brewers Won 100 Games For The 1st Time (And These 5 Teams Still Never Have)

    MLB Trending Image: Red Sox vs. Yankees Wild Card Series Locked In; Here's The Playoff History

    Red Sox vs. Yankees Wild Card Series Locked In; Here's The Playoff History

    MLB Trending Image: Justin Verlander’s Hall of Fame Case: Career Stats, Awards and Accomplishments

    Justin Verlander’s Hall of Fame Case: Career Stats, Awards and Accomplishments

  2. MLB Trending Image: MLB Playoff Race Drama: Red Sox Change Start Time For Doubleheader With Cubs

    MLB Playoff Race Drama: Red Sox Change Start Time For Doubleheader With Cubs

    MLB Trending Image: MLB Playoff Predictions: Dodgers To Repeat, But Who Will They Face From AL?

    MLB Playoff Predictions: Dodgers To Repeat, But Who Will They Face From AL?

    MLB Trending Image: The Pope To Thank For White Sox Playoff Berth? Pope Leo XIV Answers

    The Pope To Thank For White Sox Playoff Berth? Pope Leo XIV Answers

  3. MLB Trending Image: Inside Miz's Rise: How Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Became MLB’s Most Unhittable Starter

    Inside Miz's Rise: How Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Became MLB’s Most Unhittable Starter

    MLB Trending Image: How MLB's Youngest Player Is Helping The Padres Even If He Can't Fully Celebrate

    How MLB's Youngest Player Is Helping The Padres Even If He Can't Fully Celebrate

    MLB Trending Image: MLB Playoffs In Chicago! Cubs, White Sox Make It A Rare Windy City Postseason

    MLB Playoffs In Chicago! Cubs, White Sox Make It A Rare Windy City Postseason

Item 1 of 3
MLB trending
MLB Trending Image: The Brewers Won 100 Games For The 1st Time (And These 5 Teams Still Never Have)
The Brewers Won 100 Games For The 1st Time (And These 5 Teams Still Never Have)
MLB Trending Image: Red Sox vs. Yankees Wild Card Series Locked In; Here's The Playoff History
Red Sox vs. Yankees Wild Card Series Locked In; Here's The Playoff History
MLB Trending Image: Justin Verlander’s Hall of Fame Case: Career Stats, Awards and Accomplishments
Justin Verlander’s Hall of Fame Case: Career Stats, Awards and Accomplishments
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ohtani Reigns Over Judge, PCA As MLB’s Most Popular Jerseys Revealed

Ohtani Reigns Over Judge, PCA As MLB’s Most Popular Jerseys Revealed

recommended
  1. MLB Trending Image: The Brewers Won 100 Games For The 1st Time (And These 5 Teams Still Never Have)

    The Brewers Won 100 Games For The 1st Time (And These 5 Teams Still Never Have)

    MLB Trending Image: Red Sox vs. Yankees Wild Card Series Locked In; Here's The Playoff History

    Red Sox vs. Yankees Wild Card Series Locked In; Here's The Playoff History

    MLB Trending Image: Justin Verlander’s Hall of Fame Case: Career Stats, Awards and Accomplishments

    Justin Verlander’s Hall of Fame Case: Career Stats, Awards and Accomplishments

  2. MLB Trending Image: MLB Playoff Race Drama: Red Sox Change Start Time For Doubleheader With Cubs

    MLB Playoff Race Drama: Red Sox Change Start Time For Doubleheader With Cubs

    MLB Trending Image: MLB Playoff Predictions: Dodgers To Repeat, But Who Will They Face From AL?

    MLB Playoff Predictions: Dodgers To Repeat, But Who Will They Face From AL?

    MLB Trending Image: The Pope To Thank For White Sox Playoff Berth? Pope Leo XIV Answers

    The Pope To Thank For White Sox Playoff Berth? Pope Leo XIV Answers

  3. MLB Trending Image: Inside Miz's Rise: How Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Became MLB’s Most Unhittable Starter

    Inside Miz's Rise: How Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Became MLB’s Most Unhittable Starter

    MLB Trending Image: How MLB's Youngest Player Is Helping The Padres Even If He Can't Fully Celebrate

    How MLB's Youngest Player Is Helping The Padres Even If He Can't Fully Celebrate

    MLB Trending Image: MLB Playoffs In Chicago! Cubs, White Sox Make It A Rare Windy City Postseason

    MLB Playoffs In Chicago! Cubs, White Sox Make It A Rare Windy City Postseason

Item 1 of 3
MLB trending
MLB Trending Image: The Brewers Won 100 Games For The 1st Time (And These 5 Teams Still Never Have)
The Brewers Won 100 Games For The 1st Time (And These 5 Teams Still Never Have)
MLB Trending Image: Red Sox vs. Yankees Wild Card Series Locked In; Here's The Playoff History
Red Sox vs. Yankees Wild Card Series Locked In; Here's The Playoff History
MLB Trending Image: Justin Verlander’s Hall of Fame Case: Career Stats, Awards and Accomplishments
Justin Verlander’s Hall of Fame Case: Career Stats, Awards and Accomplishments
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Seahawks vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs CommandersWatch Vikings vs Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs BuccaneersWatch Cardinals vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs 49ersWatch Illinois vs Ohio State on FOX One Watch Illinois vs Ohio StateWatch Minnesota vs Washington on FOX One Watch Minnesota vs Washington
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes