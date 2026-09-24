MLB Playoff Predictions: Dodgers To Repeat, But Who Will They Face From AL?
Three days remain in MLB's regular-season schedule. Nine of 14 teams have clinched their spot in the postseason with five spots up for grabs. But it's never too early for predictions.
FOX Sports' Dontrelle "D-Train" Willis and Eric Karros shared their opinion on how the 2026 MLB playoffs will play out.
Eric Karros' American League
Karros: Yankees
"The Yankees will move on because of their starting pitching. It's as good as anybody's in the postseason."
Karros: Guardians
"Why will the Guardians move on? Because of their pitching."
Karros: Yankees
"That's a no-brainer right there."
Karros: Guardians
Karros: Yankees
"This is going to be a pitching nightmare in a good way. Both ball clubs are going to have to rely on it. Yankees have a bit too much. They move on."
Eric Karros' National League
Karros: Padres
"The Padres are going to win. Why? Because they are at home. That is a gamechanger."
Karros: Phillies
"I like that matchup for the Phillies just because of the starting pitching."
Karros: Dodgers
"Dodgers are deeper than anybody. Dodgers move on."
Karros: Brewers
"Brewers are going to move on because of their pitching, and their just so darn good."
Karros: Dodgers
"The starting pitching for the Brewers, the top 2, as good as anybody. But they're not as deep as the Dodgers."
Eric Karros' World Series
Karros: Dodgers
"Dodgers are going to win it again."
Toronto, Ontario, Saturday, November 1, 2025 - Dodgers celebrate after beating the Toronto Blue Jays to win the World Series at Rogers Centre. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
D-Train's American League
Dontrelle Willis: Yankees
"Timely base hits with Ben Rice, but that rotation is going to carry them."
Willis: White Sox
"I like the White Sox with (Munetaka) Murakami and (Miguel) Vargas. I love that three-headed monster with (Colston) Montgomery as well. That's going to be fits for the Astros, and I think they're going to be smart and not pitch to Yordan Alvarez."
Willis: Rays
"I think in this situation, the Rays are going to top them. The timely basehits, the way they provide traffic, they're going to outscore them."
Willis: Guardians
Willis: Rays
"The athletic ability, and (Junior) Caminero is going to put the (Rays) over the top."
D-Train's National League
Willis: Cubs
"I like the Cubs defense and how they get on base. They run the bases well and PCA is a monster."
Willis: Braves
"Acuña Jr., that experienced offense, I think they're going to put pressure on the Phillies offense. And I think they're going to take them over to be able to advance."
Willis: Dodgers
"I think the Dodgers' rotation and Mookie Betts being on fire, getting Shohei (Ohtani) back in that lineup. They're going to be able to advance."
Willis: Brewers
Willis: Dodgers
"The pitching, 1-4 of that rotation… they're going to overwhelm the Brewers."
D-Train's World Series
"Parade in L.A. again. I think it's going to be a fun series, but the Dodgers and that rotation are going to overwhelm everybody."
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