MLB Playoff Predictions: Dodgers To Repeat, But Who Will They Face From AL?

Three days remain in MLB's regular-season schedule. Nine of 14 teams have clinched their spot in the postseason with five spots up for grabs. But it's never too early for predictions.

FOX Sports' Dontrelle "D-Train" Willis and Eric Karros shared their opinion on how the 2026 MLB playoffs will play out.

Eric Karros' American League

No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 5 Red Sox

Karros: Yankees

"The Yankees will move on because of their starting pitching. It's as good as anybody's in the postseason."

No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Guardians

Karros: Guardians

"Why will the Guardians move on? Because of their pitching."

No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 1 Rays

Karros: Yankees

"That's a no-brainer right there."

No. 2 White Sox vs. No. 3 Guardians

Karros: Guardians

No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 2 Guardians

Karros: Yankees

"This is going to be a pitching nightmare in a good way. Both ball clubs are going to have to rely on it. Yankees have a bit too much. They move on."

Eric Karros' National League

No. 4 Padres vs. No. 5 Cubs

Karros: Padres

"The Padres are going to win. Why? Because they are at home. That is a gamechanger."

No. 3 Braves vs. No. 6 Phillies

Karros: Phillies

"I like that matchup for the Phillies just because of the starting pitching."

No. 2 Dodgers vs. No. 6 Phillies

Karros: Dodgers

"Dodgers are deeper than anybody. Dodgers move on."

No. 1 Brewers vs. No. 5 Padres

Karros: Brewers

"Brewers are going to move on because of their pitching, and their just so darn good."

No. 1 Brewers vs. No. 2 Dodgers

Karros: Dodgers

"The starting pitching for the Brewers, the top 2, as good as anybody. But they're not as deep as the Dodgers."

Eric Karros' World Series

No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 2 Dodgers

Karros: Dodgers

"Dodgers are going to win it again."

Toronto, Ontario, Saturday, November 1, 2025 - Dodgers celebrate after beating the Toronto Blue Jays to win the World Series at Rogers Centre. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

D-Train's American League

No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 5 Red Sox

Dontrelle Willis: Yankees

"Timely base hits with Ben Rice, but that rotation is going to carry them."

No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 White Sox

Willis: White Sox

"I like the White Sox with (Munetaka) Murakami and (Miguel) Vargas. I love that three-headed monster with (Colston) Montgomery as well. That's going to be fits for the Astros, and I think they're going to be smart and not pitch to Yordan Alvarez."

No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 1 Rays

Willis: Rays

"I think in this situation, the Rays are going to top them. The timely basehits, the way they provide traffic, they're going to outscore them."

No. 2 Guardians vs. No. 3 White Sox

Willis: Guardians

No. 1 Rays vs. No. 2 Guardians

Willis: Rays

"The athletic ability, and (Junior) Caminero is going to put the (Rays) over the top."

D-Train's National League

No. 4 Padres vs. No. 5 Cubs

Willis: Cubs

"I like the Cubs defense and how they get on base. They run the bases well and PCA is a monster."

No. 3 Braves vs. No. 6 Phillies

Willis: Braves

"Acuña Jr., that experienced offense, I think they're going to put pressure on the Phillies offense. And I think they're going to take them over to be able to advance."

No. 2 Dodgers vs. No. 6 Phillies

Willis: Dodgers

"I think the Dodgers' rotation and Mookie Betts being on fire, getting Shohei (Ohtani) back in that lineup. They're going to be able to advance."

No. 1 Brewers vs. No. 5 Cubs

Willis: Brewers

No. 1 Brewers vs. No. 2 Dodgers

Willis: Dodgers

"The pitching, 1-4 of that rotation… they're going to overwhelm the Brewers."

D-Train's World Series

No. 1 Rays vs. No. 2 Dodgers

"Parade in L.A. again. I think it's going to be a fun series, but the Dodgers and that rotation are going to overwhelm everybody."