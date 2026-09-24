Major League Baseball
MLB Playoff Predictions: Dodgers To Repeat, But Who Will They Face From AL?
Major League Baseball

MLB Playoff Predictions: Dodgers To Repeat, But Who Will They Face From AL?

Updated Sep. 24, 2026 10:44 p.m. ET

Three days remain in MLB's regular-season schedule. Nine of 14 teams have clinched their spot in the postseason with five spots up for grabs. But it's never too early for predictions. 

FOX Sports' Dontrelle "D-Train" Willis and Eric Karros shared their opinion on how the 2026 MLB playoffs will play out.

Eric Karros' American League

New York Yankees Boston Red Sox No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 5 Red Sox

Karros: Yankees 
"The Yankees will move on because of their starting pitching. It's as good as anybody's in the postseason."

Houston Astros Cleveland Guardians No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Guardians

Karros: Guardians
"Why will the Guardians move on? Because of their pitching."

New York Yankees Tampa Bay Rays No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 1 Rays

Karros: Yankees
"That's a no-brainer right there."

Chicago White Sox Cleveland Guardians No. 2 White Sox vs. No. 3 Guardians

Karros: Guardians

New York Yankees Cleveland Guardians No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 2 Guardians

Karros: Yankees
"This is going to be a pitching nightmare in a good way. Both ball clubs are going to have to rely on it. Yankees have a bit too much. They move on."

Eric Karros' National League

San Diego Padres Chicago Cubs No. 4 Padres vs. No. 5 Cubs

Karros: Padres
"The Padres are going to win. Why? Because they are at home. That is a gamechanger."

Atlanta Braves Philadelphia Phillies No. 3 Braves vs. No. 6 Phillies

Karros: Phillies
"I like that matchup for the Phillies just because of the starting pitching."

Los Angeles Dodgers Philadelphia Phillies No. 2 Dodgers vs. No. 6 Phillies

Karros: Dodgers
"Dodgers are deeper than anybody. Dodgers move on."

Milwaukee Brewers San Diego Padres No. 1 Brewers vs. No. 5 Padres

Karros: Brewers
"Brewers are going to move on because of their pitching, and their just so darn good."

Milwaukee Brewers Los Angeles Dodgers No. 1 Brewers vs. No. 2 Dodgers

Karros: Dodgers
"The starting pitching for the Brewers, the top 2, as good as anybody. But they're not as deep as the Dodgers."

Eric Karros' World Series

New York Yankees Los Angeles Dodgers No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 2 Dodgers

Karros: Dodgers
"Dodgers are going to win it again."

Toronto, Ontario, Saturday, November 1, 2025 - Dodgers celebrate after beating the Toronto Blue Jays to win the World Series at Rogers Centre. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

D-Train's American League

New York Yankees Boston Red Sox No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 5 Red Sox

Dontrelle Willis: Yankees
 "Timely base hits with Ben Rice, but that rotation is going to carry them."

Houston Astros Chicago White Sox No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 White Sox

Willis: White Sox
"I like the White Sox with (Munetaka) Murakami and (Miguel) Vargas. I love that three-headed monster with (Colston) Montgomery as well. That's going to be fits for the Astros, and I think they're going to be smart and not pitch to Yordan Alvarez."

New York Yankees Tampa Bay Rays No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 1 Rays

Willis: Rays
"I think in this situation, the Rays are going to top them. The timely basehits, the way they provide traffic, they're going to outscore them."

Cleveland Guardians Chicago White Sox No. 2 Guardians vs. No. 3 White Sox

Willis: Guardians

Tampa Bay Rays Cleveland Guardians No. 1 Rays vs. No. 2 Guardians

Willis: Rays
"The athletic ability, and (Junior) Caminero is going to put the (Rays) over the top."

D-Train's National League

San Diego Padres Chicago Cubs No. 4 Padres vs. No. 5 Cubs

Willis: Cubs
"I like the Cubs defense and how they get on base. They run the bases well and PCA is a monster."

Atlanta Braves Philadelphia Phillies No. 3 Braves vs. No. 6 Phillies

Willis: Braves
"Acuña Jr., that experienced offense, I think they're going to put pressure on the Phillies offense. And I think they're going to take them over to be able to advance."

Los Angeles Dodgers Philadelphia Phillies No. 2 Dodgers vs. No. 6 Phillies

Willis: Dodgers
"I think the Dodgers' rotation and Mookie Betts being on fire, getting Shohei (Ohtani) back in that lineup. They're going to be able to advance."

Milwaukee Brewers Chicago Cubs No. 1 Brewers vs. No. 5 Cubs

Willis: Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers Los Angeles Dodgers No. 1 Brewers vs. No. 2 Dodgers

Willis: Dodgers
"The pitching, 1-4 of that rotation… they're going to overwhelm the Brewers."

D-Train's World Series

Tampa Bay Rays Los Angeles Dodgers No. 1 Rays vs. No. 2 Dodgers

"Parade in L.A. again. I think it's going to be a fun series, but the Dodgers and that rotation are going to overwhelm everybody."

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