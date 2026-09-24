Cubs Superstar Pete Crow-Armstrong Joins Rare 40-40 Club

The 40-40 club has a new member.

By stealing second base in the top of the first inning of the team's Thursday afternoon home game against the Miami Marlins, Chicago Cubs superstar center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong became the seventh player in MLB history to record a 40-40 season (40 home runs and 40 stolen bases).

Crow-Armstrong is the third player in four years to accomplish the feat, with Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani (2024) — who actually had the first-ever 50-50 season — and Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (2023) being the other two. He's also just the fourth player this century to have a 40-40 year, with Alfonso Soriano doing it for the Washington Nationals in 2006.

The 24-year-old Crow-Armstrong, a 2025 Gold Glover recipient and an All-Star in each of the last two seasons, entered Thursday leading the National League in home runs (45), runs scored (119), slugging percentage (.577), OPS (.949), OPS+ (157) and wins above replacement (9.8).

He also entered the day with 107 RBIs and a .280/.373/.577 slash line, while having posted 16 defensive runs saved in center field. At present, Crow-Armstrong's 9.8 WAR is tied with third baseman and Hall of Famer Ron Santo (1967) for the fourth-highest in a single season by a player in Cubs' history.

Chicago acquired Crow-Armstrong from the New York Mets at the 2021 MLB trade deadline as part of its return for Javier Báez.

Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs are currently in possession of the No. 2 NL wild-card seed at 87-71.