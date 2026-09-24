Aaron Judge Playing In Playoffs? What We Know About Yankees Star's Calf Injury

What exactly is going on with Aaron Judge?

Following a three-month absence due to a stress fracture in his first rib, the New York Yankees superstar outfielder returned to action earlier in September but quickly went back on the injured list with a calf injury. Now, Judge and his manager, Aaron Boone, are offering up conflicting timelines on when the three-time American League MVP could be activated.

Here's everything we know about Judge's calf injury and potential return date:

Judge initially felt pain in his rib when trying to make a diving catch during an April 26 game against the Houston Astros, but the five-time Silver Slugger played through the discomfort through May 31.

Ultimately, Judge was placed on the injured list on June 5. Prior to going on the shelf, Judge had totaled 17 home runs and 38 RBIs, while posting a .248/.375/.533 slash line.

Judge returned to the Yankees' lineup on Sept. 8. However, he was placed back on the injured list retroactive to Sept. 17 after suffering a right calf strain.

Over the seven games he played in his return from the injured list, Judge totaled one home run and three RBIs, while posting a .174/.208/.304 slash line. The injury, and his performance, made FOX Sports' Deesha Thosar question the lack of a rehab assignment for Judge, who came right back to the majors from the IL.

The Yankees' skipper revealed on Sept. 22 that he doesn't expect Judge to be with the team during the American League Wild Card Series (Sept. 29-Oct. 1).

"We’re planning on him not being a part of that [the Wild Card Series], but we’re also at the time of the year where you hear all the time with injuries, you give ranges two to four weeks, four to six weeks," Boone said about Judge.

Aaron Judge has played in just 66 games this season. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

"The range is for a reason, and we’re at a point of the year where obviously we push it a little bit if that was in play, but that’s a week away. I’m not expecting it, but I’m not ruling it out either."

Then, on Sept. 23, Boone asserted that Judge was dealing with a "moderate" calf strain.

Meanwhile, the eight-time All-Star told ESPN that his "plan" is to return for the Wild Card Series and also pushed back on Boone's claim about Judge's calf strain being "moderate" prior to the team's Wednesday night victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

"Everybody's ‘moderate’ is a little different. I think your ‘moderate’ is a little different than my moderate, and so on and so on. Yeah, I don't know why he used those words, but like I said, I'm trying to come back as soon as I can," Judge said.

Judge also expressed he wants to attempt to play right field, should he return.

The Yankees (91-67) are locked into the No. 1 AL wild-card seed and will host either the Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox or Cleveland Guardians in a three-game series at Yankee Stadium from Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

Should New York win the best-of-three wild-card series, it would face the No. 1-seeded Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Division Series, which begins on Oct. 3.