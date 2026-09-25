Ohtani Reigns Over Judge, PCA As MLB’s Most Popular Jerseys Revealed

Shohei Ohtani is still baseball's biggest seller.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star has MLB's most popular jersey for the fourth consecutive season, becoming the first player to accomplish the feat since the league began tracking sales in 2010.

Ohtani leads a top five that includes New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge at No. 2, Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong at No. 3, Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. at No. 4 and San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. at No. 5.

The rankings, released Friday by MLB and MLB Players, Inc., are based on sales of Nike jerseys across the Fanatics network of sites, including MLBShop.com, since Opening Day.

Aaron Judge's jersey came in second place. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Crow-Armstrong's rise follows a historic season in Chicago. The 24-year-old became the first Cubs player and just the seventh player in MLB history to record at least 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season. His No. 3 ranking is the highest for a Cubs player since Javier Báez reached the same spot in 2018.

The Dodgers continue to dominate jersey sales, with four players cracking the top 10. Freddie Freeman ranks sixth, followed by Mookie Betts at No. 8 and Yoshinobu Yamamoto at No. 9.

Yamamoto also helped make history for Japanese players. For the first time, three Japanese-born players appear in the top 20, with Chicago White Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami joining Ohtani and Yamamoto at No. 20.

The rest of the top 10 includes Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper at No. 7 and New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto at No. 10.

Other notable names include Boston Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman at No. 13, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes at No. 15 and Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh at No. 16.

With the postseason beginning Tuesday, Sept. 29, several of baseball's most popular players will have another opportunity to take center stage. The Dodgers, Yankees and Cubs have all secured playoff berths, putting the league's three best-selling jersey stars in the October spotlight.