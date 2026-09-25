MLB Playoff Race Drama: Red Sox Change Start Time For Doubleheader With Cubs

Mother Nature prevails … again.

For the second time in two days, the Boston Red Sox are adjusting their schedule, moving the start of the second game of Friday’s doubleheader with the Chicago Cubs up by a half-hour because of concerns about an impending storm that’s expected to bring heavy rains and high wind gusts to the Boston area.

The first pitch for Game 2 is moving from 6:05 p.m. to 5:35 p.m. ET. The team says the change was made in consultation with Major League Baseball. Game 1 was originally scheduled for Sunday's series finale, but it was moved up to beat the impending weather system. It is still set for a 1:05 p.m. start.

For now, the final game of the series is set for Saturday at 7:15 p.m ET. But that start time and location remain fluid, with the potential for the game to even be moved to a different venue.

Both teams have clinched postseason berths, but this final series will still determine both teams' seeding.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.