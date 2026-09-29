Major League Baseball
MLB Playoffs: Pope Leo XIV Sends White Sox Letter Ahead Of Wild Card Series
Major League Baseball

MLB Playoffs: Pope Leo XIV Sends White Sox Letter Ahead Of Wild Card Series

Published Sep. 29, 2026 5:42 p.m. ET

The Chicago White Sox got some extra encouragement from a familiar fan before their playoff opener.

Ahead of their AL Wild Card Series game against the Houston Astros, the team announced that a letter from Pope Leo XIV, a Chicago native and White Sox fan, arrived at Rate Field on Tuesday.

"Earlier today, a letter from Pope Leo XIV arrived at Rate Field. Go White Sox!" the team posted on X.

The letter, addressed to White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and dated Sept. 9 from the Vatican, thanks Reinsdorf for a note he sent following the Aug. 11 game at Rate Field. Leo wrote that he was "most grateful for this thoughtful gesture."

The pope also tied the team to a message about sports from his Feb. 6 letter, "Life in Abundance," in which he wrote that sport can be "a school of life." He said he hopes the White Sox "will continue to foster bonds of friendship and solidarity among people."

"With these sentiments, I willingly invoke the almighty's abundant blessings upon you and your loved ones," Leo wrote.

The letter comes days after Leo, asked whether he had a hand in Chicago's postseason berth, answered "No comment," adding that "great things happen in Chicago." Chicago clinched its first playoff appearance since 2021 with a win over the Kansas City Royals on Sept. 24. 

Last month, the White Sox held a Pope Leo-themed cap giveaway and later sent the hat to the pope, who took a picture with it.

Leo became the Pope in May 2025. At the time, there was raging debate among Chicago baseball fans over whether Pope Leo, who's from Chicago, was a Cubs fan or a White Sox fan. 

After some debate between the north and the south sides of Chicago, a picture surfaced of Pope Leo wearing a White Sox hat at the 2005 World Series, which was the team's last championship win.

However, the Pope might have brought some luck to both sides of the rivalry as the Cubs also qualified for the postseason in the NL. The last both teams reached the playoffs were in 1906, 2008 and the expanded field in 2020. The 1906 season was the only in which there was a Windy City World Series, with the White Sox beating the Cubs.

The White Sox open game 1 of the AL Wild Card series in Houston against the Astros on Tuesday.

share
recommended
  1. MLB Trending Image: MLB Wild-Card Power Rankings: The 8 Teams Who Kick Off The Playoffs

    MLB Wild-Card Power Rankings: The 8 Teams Who Kick Off The Playoffs

    MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB Wild Card Series Odds: What To Know About Each Matchup

    2026 MLB Wild Card Series Odds: What To Know About Each Matchup

    MLB Trending Image: Mad Max's Curtain Call? Scherzer Gets Ovation After Initially Refusing To Leave

    Mad Max's Curtain Call? Scherzer Gets Ovation After Initially Refusing To Leave

  2. MLB Trending Image: 2026 NL Wild Card Odds: Padres Open As Narrow Favorites Over Cubs

    2026 NL Wild Card Odds: Padres Open As Narrow Favorites Over Cubs

    MLB Trending Image: 2026 AL Wild Card Odds: Astros Favored Over Upstart White Sox

    2026 AL Wild Card Odds: Astros Favored Over Upstart White Sox

    MLB Trending Image: Yankees vs. Red Sox: Breaking Down The Wild Card Series Pitching Matchups

    Yankees vs. Red Sox: Breaking Down The Wild Card Series Pitching Matchups

  3. MLB Trending Image: 2026 NL Wild Card Odds: Favored Braves Eke Out Game 1

    2026 NL Wild Card Odds: Favored Braves Eke Out Game 1

    MLB Trending Image: 2026 AL Wild Card Odds: Yankees Favored Over Rival Red Sox

    2026 AL Wild Card Odds: Yankees Favored Over Rival Red Sox

    MLB Trending Image: Justin Verlander's Legendary Career Ends With Heartwarming Hug From His Daughter

    Justin Verlander's Legendary Career Ends With Heartwarming Hug From His Daughter

Item 1 of 3
MLB trending
MLB Trending Image: MLB Wild-Card Power Rankings: The 8 Teams Who Kick Off The Playoffs
MLB Wild-Card Power Rankings: The 8 Teams Who Kick Off The Playoffs
MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB Wild Card Series Odds: What To Know About Each Matchup
2026 MLB Wild Card Series Odds: What To Know About Each Matchup
MLB Trending Image: Mad Max's Curtain Call? Scherzer Gets Ovation After Initially Refusing To Leave
Mad Max's Curtain Call? Scherzer Gets Ovation After Initially Refusing To Leave
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB Postseason Bracket, Schedule For Wild Card Round And World Series

MLB Postseason Bracket, Schedule For Wild Card Round And World Series

recommended
  1. MLB Trending Image: MLB Wild-Card Power Rankings: The 8 Teams Who Kick Off The Playoffs

    MLB Wild-Card Power Rankings: The 8 Teams Who Kick Off The Playoffs

    MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB Wild Card Series Odds: What To Know About Each Matchup

    2026 MLB Wild Card Series Odds: What To Know About Each Matchup

    MLB Trending Image: Mad Max's Curtain Call? Scherzer Gets Ovation After Initially Refusing To Leave

    Mad Max's Curtain Call? Scherzer Gets Ovation After Initially Refusing To Leave

  2. MLB Trending Image: 2026 NL Wild Card Odds: Padres Open As Narrow Favorites Over Cubs

    2026 NL Wild Card Odds: Padres Open As Narrow Favorites Over Cubs

    MLB Trending Image: 2026 AL Wild Card Odds: Astros Favored Over Upstart White Sox

    2026 AL Wild Card Odds: Astros Favored Over Upstart White Sox

    MLB Trending Image: Yankees vs. Red Sox: Breaking Down The Wild Card Series Pitching Matchups

    Yankees vs. Red Sox: Breaking Down The Wild Card Series Pitching Matchups

  3. MLB Trending Image: 2026 NL Wild Card Odds: Favored Braves Eke Out Game 1

    2026 NL Wild Card Odds: Favored Braves Eke Out Game 1

    MLB Trending Image: 2026 AL Wild Card Odds: Yankees Favored Over Rival Red Sox

    2026 AL Wild Card Odds: Yankees Favored Over Rival Red Sox

    MLB Trending Image: Justin Verlander's Legendary Career Ends With Heartwarming Hug From His Daughter

    Justin Verlander's Legendary Career Ends With Heartwarming Hug From His Daughter

Item 1 of 3
MLB trending
MLB Trending Image: MLB Wild-Card Power Rankings: The 8 Teams Who Kick Off The Playoffs
MLB Wild-Card Power Rankings: The 8 Teams Who Kick Off The Playoffs
MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB Wild Card Series Odds: What To Know About Each Matchup
2026 MLB Wild Card Series Odds: What To Know About Each Matchup
MLB Trending Image: Mad Max's Curtain Call? Scherzer Gets Ovation After Initially Refusing To Leave
Mad Max's Curtain Call? Scherzer Gets Ovation After Initially Refusing To Leave
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cowboys vs. Texans on FOX One Watch Cowboys vs. TexansWatch Packers vs. Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Packers vs. BuccaneersWatch Rams vs. Eagles on FOX One Watch Rams vs. EaglesWatch Jets vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Jets vs. BearsWatch Dolphins vs. Vikings on FOX One Watch Dolphins vs. Vikings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes