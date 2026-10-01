2026 MLB NLDS Odds: Dodgers Open As Favorites Over Braves

The Dodgers and Braves have combined for four of the last six World Series titles, and the Dodgers are chasing MLB’s first three-peat since the Yankees won three straight from 1998 to 2000.

The two teams will meet again in a highly-anticipated NLDS showdown.

Let’s check out the Dodgers-Braves divisional series odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 2, along with what to know about the matchup.

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Series Winner

Dodgers: -210 (bet $10 to win $14.76 total)

Braves: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Correct Score

Dodgers win 3-1: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Dodgers win 3-2: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Dodgers win 3-0: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Braves win 3-2: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Braves win 3-1: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Braves win 3-0: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Game 1 (Oct 3.)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Moneyline: Dodgers -205, Braves +168

O/U: 8

Here's what to know about the Dodgers-Braves odds:

Season Series: The Braves won five of six games against the Dodgers during the regular season, outscoring Los Angeles 26-15. After losing the opener 3-1 at Dodger Stadium on May 8, Atlanta won the next two games by identical 7-2 scores. The Braves then swept the Dodgers at Truist Park from Aug. 25–27, winning 4-3, 6-5 and 1-0.

Playoff History: The Dodgers and Braves have met four times in the postseason since 2013. Los Angeles won the 2013 and 2018 NLDS, both 3-1, then rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win the 2020 NLCS in seven games en route to a World Series title. Atlanta got its revenge in the 2021 NLCS, winning 4-2 on its way to a championship of its own. L.A. enters the postseason having won eight of its final 10 regular-season games after an 18-7 record in September. Meanwhile, the Braves went 12-12 in September but beat their NL East rival Phillies in Game 3 of the wild-card series to advance to the NLDS.

Game 1 is Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on FOX.